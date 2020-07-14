All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 1305 LOMBARD Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
1305 LOMBARD Street
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 PM

1305 LOMBARD Street

1305 Lombard Street · (415) 985-1859
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Russian Hill
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1305 Lombard Street, San Francisco, CA 94109
Russian Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 04 · Avail. now

$5,500

Studio · 1 Bath · 1025 sqft

Unit 02 · Avail. now

$5,500

Studio · 1 Bath · 1025 sqft

Unit 06 · Avail. now

$5,500

Studio · 1 Bath · 1073 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1305 LOMBARD Street.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
internet access
Wish you were here! Postcard-pretty Russian Hill has tons of personality. Binge-watch Hyde Street’s panoramic views of Alcatraz, both bridges and beyond. Next on the itinerary: Polk Street’s fine dining, cocktailing and shopping. Saint Frank brews a mean cup of coffee, Leopold’s dishes Austrian flavors, and Anica Boutique keeps the locals dressed to impress. This camera-ready area is a picture-perfect place to call home.

Genius comes in many forms, and most geniuses come to San Francisco. Our eclectic community of innovators, trendsetters and trailblazers is just as driven to play, as we are to work. You’re one of a kind – and your home should be too! From historic Pacific Heights Edwardians to rebooted Downtown classics, one online application is all it takes to unlock RentSFNow’s premium portfolio of over 150 distinctive buildings. Iconic charm. Modern living.

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and whic

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: One Months Rent
Move-in Fees: $95
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
restrictions: Pets allowed at Resident Manager discretion, Aggressive breeds, 40lbs
Parking Details: Street Parking.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 LOMBARD Street have any available units?
1305 LOMBARD Street has 4 units available starting at $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1305 LOMBARD Street have?
Some of 1305 LOMBARD Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1305 LOMBARD Street currently offering any rent specials?
1305 LOMBARD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 LOMBARD Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1305 LOMBARD Street is pet friendly.
Does 1305 LOMBARD Street offer parking?
Yes, 1305 LOMBARD Street offers parking.
Does 1305 LOMBARD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1305 LOMBARD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 LOMBARD Street have a pool?
No, 1305 LOMBARD Street does not have a pool.
Does 1305 LOMBARD Street have accessible units?
No, 1305 LOMBARD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 LOMBARD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1305 LOMBARD Street has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Interested in 1305 LOMBARD Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2730 SACRAMENTO Apartments
2730 Sacramento St
San Francisco, CA 94115
eaves Diamond Heights
5285 Diamond Heights Blvd
San Francisco, CA 94131
Ava Nob Hill
965 Sutter St
San Francisco, CA 94109
1025 Post Apartments
1025 Post Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
SOMA at 788
788 Harrison St
San Francisco, CA 94107
100 Van Ness
100 Van Ness Ave
San Francisco, CA 94102
621 STOCKTON
621 Stockton St
San Francisco, CA 94108
350 JUDAH
350 Judah St
San Francisco, CA 94122

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity