1303 Fell St.
1303 Fell St.

1303 Fell Street · (415) 690-8156
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1303 Fell Street, San Francisco, CA 94117
Panhandle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
1 Br located in the heart of Alamo Square! There is one small bedroom, a living room and a nice eat in kitchen! This apartment is located in the most convenient area! - 1 block to the Panhandle Park - Blocks to Alamo Square Park and the Divisadero Corridors - Falletti's, Bi-Rite, Petes Coffee and Tea - Lots of great restaurants and easy public transportation. - Close to great run and bike paths Unit - one bedroom - one bath - living room - eat in kitchen - wood floors throughout Terms - Security deposit is 1 mo rent - Tenant pays all utilities- PGE and a small set fee of $35.00 for water and garbage - Laundry in basement (coin operated) - Non Smoking building - Street parking - Pet Friendly Location: The Alamo Square neighborhood boasts the distinction of being a local favorite as well as one of the most visited tourist attractions. Snuggled in between the Western Addition, Hayes Valley, and North Panhandle neighborhoods, this residential and booming commercial district is full of hip nightclubs, celebrated restaurants, and some of the finest options in gourmet grocery shopping. The neighborhood is the proud home one of the most recognized San Francisco postcard views: the iconic Painted Ladies, a.k.a. Postcard Road. The term Painted Ladies has come to refer to all Victorian and Edwardian era buildings painted in three or more colors to enhance their architectural details. The tree-lined residential streets are populated with a diverse mix of residents from longtime homeowners and families to young professionals and students. The area is highly connected to the city s public transportation system, and offers easy access to freeways and direct lines to downtown. While the park is the neighborhood s focal point, the food is a major attraction. The district s surge in foot traffic is in part a result of the local food-oriented powerhouses that have put roots down in the neighborhood. On Divisadero you can find Nopa, a restaurant boasting locally-sourced urban rustic cuisine and just next door gourmet grocer Bi-Rite Market, both renowned for big crowds that spill onto the sidewalks during peak hours. Alamo Square is a perfectly balanced neighborhood of residential options, shared green space and a healthy dose of boutique shopping, quirky cafes, destination nightclubs and music venues, and notable restaurants. Move In Cost

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1303 Fell St. have any available units?
1303 Fell St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
Is 1303 Fell St. currently offering any rent specials?
1303 Fell St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1303 Fell St. pet-friendly?
No, 1303 Fell St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1303 Fell St. offer parking?
No, 1303 Fell St. does not offer parking.
Does 1303 Fell St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1303 Fell St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1303 Fell St. have a pool?
No, 1303 Fell St. does not have a pool.
Does 1303 Fell St. have accessible units?
No, 1303 Fell St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1303 Fell St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1303 Fell St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1303 Fell St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1303 Fell St. does not have units with air conditioning.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

