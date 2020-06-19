1286-1294 Noe St

Amenities

Noe Valley: Charming Two Bedroom Edwardian Apartment nr 24th Street Shops & Restaurants - This spacious Edwardian two bedroom, one full bath apartment features hardwood floors throughout, and is located just four short blocks from the myriad restaurants and shopping on 24th Street (including Whole Foods Market, Starbucks, Noe Valley Bakery and a Saturday Farmer's market in the town square). Only two blocks from the restaurants on Church street as well as the J-Church Muni line. Easy access to I-280/101 freeways, public transportation and Silicon Valley shuttle stops. There's a neighborhood corner market just a block away as well as a Martial Arts studio.



This is a first floor apartment in a six unit building, featuring modern upgrades and classic period details. It is a corner unit, thus generous light throughout. The renovated kitchen has plenty of counter (granite) and cabinet space, a gas range, built in microwave oven and dishwasher. Theres also a utility room just off of the kitchen with an exclusive use washer and dryer. The apartment has direct access to the shared back common area with space just outside the door for your gas BBQ. The building is family owned and the tenants are well taken care of!



A short eight block stroll will have you arrive at Upper Noe Playground, Billy Goat Hill Park or Walter Haas Playground.



No parking available onsite, however, street parking is easy.



Private washer/dryer in unit laundry room; as well as storage space in the laundry room.



Comcast and Sonic are the available internet providers.



Small Dogs considered on a case by case basis. No cats.



Rent Controlled Unit.



Owner pays water and garbage; tenant pays all other utilities.



Security Deposit is only $1,000



Available NOW to view and for move in. Lease start date is negotiable and immediate lease start NOT required.



**PLEASE NOTE: For in person showings, the showing agent will be practicing proper social distancing techniques and safety precautions with any individual in person showings. NO open houses held.



12 month lease minimum (unfurnished). Non-smoking unit.



