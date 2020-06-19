All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:37 AM

1286-1294 Noe St

1286 Noe St · (415) 377-7571
Location

1286 Noe St, San Francisco, CA 94114
Noe Valley

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1286-1294 Noe St - 1294 · Avail. now

$3,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
rent controlled
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
bbq/grill
internet access
rent controlled
Noe Valley: Charming Two Bedroom Edwardian Apartment nr 24th Street Shops & Restaurants - This spacious Edwardian two bedroom, one full bath apartment features hardwood floors throughout, and is located just four short blocks from the myriad restaurants and shopping on 24th Street (including Whole Foods Market, Starbucks, Noe Valley Bakery and a Saturday Farmer's market in the town square). Only two blocks from the restaurants on Church street as well as the J-Church Muni line. Easy access to I-280/101 freeways, public transportation and Silicon Valley shuttle stops. There's a neighborhood corner market just a block away as well as a Martial Arts studio.

This is a first floor apartment in a six unit building, featuring modern upgrades and classic period details. It is a corner unit, thus generous light throughout. The renovated kitchen has plenty of counter (granite) and cabinet space, a gas range, built in microwave oven and dishwasher. Theres also a utility room just off of the kitchen with an exclusive use washer and dryer. The apartment has direct access to the shared back common area with space just outside the door for your gas BBQ. The building is family owned and the tenants are well taken care of!

A short eight block stroll will have you arrive at Upper Noe Playground, Billy Goat Hill Park or Walter Haas Playground.

No parking available onsite, however, street parking is easy.

Private washer/dryer in unit laundry room; as well as storage space in the laundry room.

Comcast and Sonic are the available internet providers.

Small Dogs considered on a case by case basis. No cats.

Rent Controlled Unit.

Owner pays water and garbage; tenant pays all other utilities.

Security Deposit is only $1,000

Available NOW to view and for move in. Lease start date is negotiable and immediate lease start NOT required.

**PLEASE NOTE: For in person showings, the showing agent will be practicing proper social distancing techniques and safety precautions with any individual in person showings. NO open houses held.

12 month lease minimum (unfurnished). Non-smoking unit.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5699347)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1286-1294 Noe St have any available units?
1286-1294 Noe St has a unit available for $3,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1286-1294 Noe St have?
Some of 1286-1294 Noe St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1286-1294 Noe St currently offering any rent specials?
1286-1294 Noe St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1286-1294 Noe St pet-friendly?
No, 1286-1294 Noe St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1286-1294 Noe St offer parking?
No, 1286-1294 Noe St does not offer parking.
Does 1286-1294 Noe St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1286-1294 Noe St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1286-1294 Noe St have a pool?
No, 1286-1294 Noe St does not have a pool.
Does 1286-1294 Noe St have accessible units?
No, 1286-1294 Noe St does not have accessible units.
Does 1286-1294 Noe St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1286-1294 Noe St has units with dishwashers.
