All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 1280 Grove Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
1280 Grove Street
Last updated June 20 2020 at 12:32 PM

1280 Grove Street

1280 Grove Street · (415) 668-1202
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Alamo Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1280 Grove Street, San Francisco, CA 94117
Alamo Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Video walk through - https://youtu.be/t9pJOnaW688Beautiful Remodeled Studio Features:-Brand new windows throughout unit-Huge remodeled eat in kitchen with granite counters-Hardwood floors throughout-3 LARGE closets-Bay Windows in living area-Common area hallways just got new carpet and fresh paintExcellent location less than a block from Alamo Square park, shopping, dining, nightlife, and transportation. Right across the street from 4505 Meats, a block from Bi-Rite Grocery and around the corner from The Mill.Walk Score - 961 year lease3,100 security deposittenant pays PG&amp;EPlease fill out an application online after seeing the apartment.1280 Grove 102Josh VogelCABRE #01993257

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1280 Grove Street have any available units?
1280 Grove Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1280 Grove Street have?
Some of 1280 Grove Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1280 Grove Street currently offering any rent specials?
1280 Grove Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1280 Grove Street pet-friendly?
No, 1280 Grove Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1280 Grove Street offer parking?
No, 1280 Grove Street does not offer parking.
Does 1280 Grove Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1280 Grove Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1280 Grove Street have a pool?
No, 1280 Grove Street does not have a pool.
Does 1280 Grove Street have accessible units?
No, 1280 Grove Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1280 Grove Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1280 Grove Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1280 Grove Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

676 Geary St
676 Geary St
San Francisco, CA 94102
Avalon Hayes Valley
325 Octavia St
San Francisco, CA 94102
Venue
1155 4th St
San Francisco, CA 94158
Solaire
299 Fremont St
San Francisco, CA 94105
Gateway Apartments & Townhomes
430 Davis Ct
San Francisco, CA 94111
Venn
1844 Market St
San Francisco, CA 94102
2227 TAYLOR Apartments
2227 Taylor Street
San Francisco, CA 94133
1290 20th Ave
1290 20th Ave
San Francisco, CA 94122

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity