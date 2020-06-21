1280 Grove Street

Amenities

Video walk through - https://youtu.be/t9pJOnaW688Beautiful Remodeled Studio Features:-Brand new windows throughout unit-Huge remodeled eat in kitchen with granite counters-Hardwood floors throughout-3 LARGE closets-Bay Windows in living area-Common area hallways just got new carpet and fresh paintExcellent location less than a block from Alamo Square park, shopping, dining, nightlife, and transportation. Right across the street from 4505 Meats, a block from Bi-Rite Grocery and around the corner from The Mill.Walk Score - 961 year lease3,100 security deposittenant pays PG&EPlease fill out an application online after seeing the apartment.1280 Grove 102Josh VogelCABRE #01993257