1206 Haight St

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated coffee bar fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar

Haight-Ashbury: Two Bedroom Flat nr Haight Shops & Restaurants, Also nr Divisadero - This first floor Edwardian flat (in a two unit building) features stylish modern detail throughout. Period details remain after the latest remodel. High ceilings and large windows foster lots of light in each room. The flat has been freshly painted. Shared washer/dryer on site.



Open floor plan dining room and living room with lots of light, great for enjoying with friends. Beautiful, freshly refinished wood floors throughout. Decorative fireplace in living room and bay windows with seating nook in front bedroom.



The kitchen features plenty of cabinet space, a Wedgewood gas range and a dishwasher as well as a microwave. Comfortable cork flooring has just been installed. The sink window overlooks the shared generous yard.



The bathroom has been completely remodeled to modern, featuring high end fixtures, a custom made vanity, heated towel rack and spacious shower.



Located in the sweet spot of Haight Ashbury, across from Buena Vista park, two blocks from the Panhandle and seven flat blocks to Golden Gate Park. Close access to the shops and restaurants of Haight street and also Divisadero. Ritual Coffee shop just a half block away. Within blocks of this building, you'll find some of the city's most hip new restaurants, galleries and coffee shops. Close to public transit and Silicon Valley shuttle stops.



No Pets. Please do not ask.



Shared Washer & Dryer onsite.



Available NOW to view and for move in. Lease start date is negotiable and immediate lease start NOT required.



**PLEASE NOTE: For in person showings, the showing agent will be practicing proper social distancing techniques and safety precautions with any individual in person showings. NO open houses held.



Water & Garbage Included. 12 month lease minimum. Non-smoking unit. Square footage is approximate and has not been verified.



