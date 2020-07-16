All apartments in San Francisco
1206 Haight St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:00 PM

1206 Haight St

1206 Haight Street · (415) 377-7571
Location

1206 Haight Street, San Francisco, CA 94117
Buena Vista

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1206 Haight St - . · Avail. now

$4,995

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

Haight-Ashbury: Two Bedroom Flat nr Haight Shops & Restaurants, Also nr Divisadero - This first floor Edwardian flat (in a two unit building) features stylish modern detail throughout. Period details remain after the latest remodel. High ceilings and large windows foster lots of light in each room. The flat has been freshly painted. Shared washer/dryer on site.

Open floor plan dining room and living room with lots of light, great for enjoying with friends. Beautiful, freshly refinished wood floors throughout. Decorative fireplace in living room and bay windows with seating nook in front bedroom.

The kitchen features plenty of cabinet space, a Wedgewood gas range and a dishwasher as well as a microwave. Comfortable cork flooring has just been installed. The sink window overlooks the shared generous yard.

The bathroom has been completely remodeled to modern, featuring high end fixtures, a custom made vanity, heated towel rack and spacious shower.

Located in the sweet spot of Haight Ashbury, across from Buena Vista park, two blocks from the Panhandle and seven flat blocks to Golden Gate Park. Close access to the shops and restaurants of Haight street and also Divisadero. Ritual Coffee shop just a half block away. Within blocks of this building, you'll find some of the city's most hip new restaurants, galleries and coffee shops. Close to public transit and Silicon Valley shuttle stops.

No Pets. Please do not ask.

Shared Washer & Dryer onsite.

Available NOW to view and for move in. Lease start date is negotiable and immediate lease start NOT required.

**PLEASE NOTE: For in person showings, the showing agent will be practicing proper social distancing techniques and safety precautions with any individual in person showings. NO open houses held.

Water & Garbage Included. 12 month lease minimum. Non-smoking unit. Square footage is approximate and has not been verified.

(RLNE5422945)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1206 Haight St have any available units?
1206 Haight St has a unit available for $4,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1206 Haight St have?
Some of 1206 Haight St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1206 Haight St currently offering any rent specials?
1206 Haight St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1206 Haight St pet-friendly?
No, 1206 Haight St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1206 Haight St offer parking?
No, 1206 Haight St does not offer parking.
Does 1206 Haight St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1206 Haight St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1206 Haight St have a pool?
No, 1206 Haight St does not have a pool.
Does 1206 Haight St have accessible units?
No, 1206 Haight St does not have accessible units.
Does 1206 Haight St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1206 Haight St has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

