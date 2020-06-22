1201 12th Ave 8

Amenities

Unit 8 Available 07/01/20 Large 1 Bedroom Apt Near UCSF! - Property Id: 300730



This huge one bedroom apartment is in a lovely and charming San Francisco building. Located within walking distance to the inner sunset shopping district, the N-Judah and the heart of Golden Gate Park. Hardwood floors, 2 huge walk-in closets, one closet has a closet organizer, and good size kitchen with an eating area. The bathroom is tiled and has a shower over the tub. Double pane windows provide warmth and quiet.



There is a laundry facility within the building as well.



This is an excellent value for a very clean apartment in a great, safe San Francisco neighborhood.



ADDRESS:

1201 12th Avenue, Apartment 8 (located on the corner of Lincoln Way)

San Francisco, CA 94122



TO VIEW:

David Collantes

CA DRE: 01095633

(650) 876-0300 ext. 11

(415) 517-7511



REQUIREMENTS:

Sorry no pets

Good credit required

One-year lease

Verifiable income

Deposit $3,000

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300730

Property Id 300730



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5857029)