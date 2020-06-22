1201 12th Ave 8

Amenities
Unit 8 Available 07/01/20 Large 1 Bedroom Apt Near UCSF! - Property Id: 300730
This huge one bedroom apartment is in a lovely and charming San Francisco building. Located within walking distance to the inner sunset shopping district, the N-Judah and the heart of Golden Gate Park. Hardwood floors, 2 huge walk-in closets, one closet has a closet organizer, and good size kitchen with an eating area. The bathroom is tiled and has a shower over the tub. Double pane windows provide warmth and quiet.
There is a laundry facility within the building as well.
This is an excellent value for a very clean apartment in a great, safe San Francisco neighborhood.
ADDRESS:
1201 12th Avenue, Apartment 8 (located on the corner of Lincoln Way)
San Francisco, CA 94122
TO VIEW:
David Collantes
CA DRE: 01095633
(650) 876-0300 ext. 11
(415) 517-7511
REQUIREMENTS:
Sorry no pets
Good credit required
One-year lease
Verifiable income
Deposit $3,000
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300730
No Pets Allowed
