Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

1201 12th Ave 8

1201 12th Avenue · (650) 876-0300
Location

1201 12th Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94122
Inner Sunset

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 8 · Avail. Jul 1

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
walk in closets
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Unit 8 Available 07/01/20 Large 1 Bedroom Apt Near UCSF! - Property Id: 300730

This huge one bedroom apartment is in a lovely and charming San Francisco building. Located within walking distance to the inner sunset shopping district, the N-Judah and the heart of Golden Gate Park. Hardwood floors, 2 huge walk-in closets, one closet has a closet organizer, and good size kitchen with an eating area. The bathroom is tiled and has a shower over the tub. Double pane windows provide warmth and quiet.

There is a laundry facility within the building as well.

This is an excellent value for a very clean apartment in a great, safe San Francisco neighborhood.

ADDRESS:
1201 12th Avenue, Apartment 8 (located on the corner of Lincoln Way)
San Francisco, CA 94122

TO VIEW:
David Collantes
CA DRE: 01095633
(650) 876-0300 ext. 11
(415) 517-7511

REQUIREMENTS:
Sorry no pets
Good credit required
One-year lease
Verifiable income
Deposit $3,000
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300730
Property Id 300730

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5857029)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 12th Ave 8 have any available units?
1201 12th Ave 8 has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1201 12th Ave 8 have?
Some of 1201 12th Ave 8's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 12th Ave 8 currently offering any rent specials?
1201 12th Ave 8 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 12th Ave 8 pet-friendly?
No, 1201 12th Ave 8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1201 12th Ave 8 offer parking?
No, 1201 12th Ave 8 does not offer parking.
Does 1201 12th Ave 8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1201 12th Ave 8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 12th Ave 8 have a pool?
No, 1201 12th Ave 8 does not have a pool.
Does 1201 12th Ave 8 have accessible units?
No, 1201 12th Ave 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 12th Ave 8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1201 12th Ave 8 does not have units with dishwashers.
