All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 1201 12th Ave 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
1201 12th Ave 3
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1201 12th Ave 3

1201 12th Avenue · (650) 876-0300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Inner Sunset
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1201 12th Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94122
Inner Sunset

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. Aug 1

$3,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

walk in closets
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 Large One Bedroom Apt Near UCSF! - Property Id: 308718

This huge one bedroom 1st Floor apartment is in a lovely and charming San Francisco building. Located within walking distance to the inner sunset shopping district, the N-Judah and the heart of Golden Gate Park. Carpeted floors, 2 huge walk-in closets, and good size kitchen with an eating area. The bathroom is tiled and has a shower over the tub. Double pane windows provide warmth and quiet. This is an excellent value for a very clean apartment in a great, safe San Francisco neighborhood.

ADDRESS:
1201 12th Avenue, Apartment 3 (located on the corner of Lincoln Way)
San Francisco, CA 94122

TO VIEW:
David Collantes
650-876-0300, ext. 11

REQUIREMENTS:
Sorry no pets
Good credit required
One-year lease
Verifiable income
Deposit $3,100
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1201-12th-ave-san-francisco-ca-unit-3/308718
Property Id 308718

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5952109)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 12th Ave 3 have any available units?
1201 12th Ave 3 has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1201 12th Ave 3 have?
Some of 1201 12th Ave 3's amenities include walk in closets, some paid utils, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 12th Ave 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1201 12th Ave 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 12th Ave 3 pet-friendly?
No, 1201 12th Ave 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1201 12th Ave 3 offer parking?
No, 1201 12th Ave 3 does not offer parking.
Does 1201 12th Ave 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1201 12th Ave 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 12th Ave 3 have a pool?
No, 1201 12th Ave 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1201 12th Ave 3 have accessible units?
No, 1201 12th Ave 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 12th Ave 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1201 12th Ave 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Interested in 1201 12th Ave 3?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Martin
2051 3rd St
San Francisco, CA 94107
845 PINE Apartments
845 Pine Street
San Francisco, CA 94108
1301 Leavenworth
1301 Leavenworth St
San Francisco, CA 94109
57 Taylor
57 Taylor St
San Francisco, CA 94102
Venue
1155 4th St
San Francisco, CA 94158
1560 SACRAMENTO
1560 Sacramento St
San Francisco, CA 94109
1355 LOMBARD
1355 Lombard St
San Francisco, CA 94109
1819 GOLDEN GATE
1819 Golden Gate Ave
San Francisco, CA 94115

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketTenderloinMission District
Nob HillLower Nob HillPacific Heights
South BeachRussian Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity