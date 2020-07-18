1201 12th Ave 3

Amenities

walk in closets some paid utils carpet range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 Large One Bedroom Apt Near UCSF! - Property Id: 308718



This huge one bedroom 1st Floor apartment is in a lovely and charming San Francisco building. Located within walking distance to the inner sunset shopping district, the N-Judah and the heart of Golden Gate Park. Carpeted floors, 2 huge walk-in closets, and good size kitchen with an eating area. The bathroom is tiled and has a shower over the tub. Double pane windows provide warmth and quiet. This is an excellent value for a very clean apartment in a great, safe San Francisco neighborhood.



ADDRESS:

1201 12th Avenue, Apartment 3 (located on the corner of Lincoln Way)

San Francisco, CA 94122



TO VIEW:

David Collantes

650-876-0300, ext. 11



REQUIREMENTS:

Sorry no pets

Good credit required

One-year lease

Verifiable income

Deposit $3,100

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1201-12th-ave-san-francisco-ca-unit-3/308718

No Pets Allowed



