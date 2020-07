Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly

Located just a few blocks away from Lafayette Park, this building is a pet owners dream. Perched on the corner of Bush street, this lavender midrise classes up the Lower Pac Heights neighborhood with its light filled rooms and sophisticated presence. With easy access to public transportation and just a few blocks from Van Ness, this building is perfect for shortening your commute time. Updated amenities and renovated units adds to this handsome buildings charm.