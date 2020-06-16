Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 120 Parker Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
120 Parker Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:30 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
120 Parker Ave
120 Parker Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Laurel Heights-Jordan Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
120 Parker Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94118
Laurel Heights-Jordan Park
Amenities
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 1; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 875; Parking: ; Monthly rent: $2695.00; IMRID1143
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 120 Parker Ave have any available units?
120 Parker Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Francisco, CA
.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Francisco Rent Report
.
Is 120 Parker Ave currently offering any rent specials?
120 Parker Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Parker Ave pet-friendly?
No, 120 Parker Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Francisco
.
Does 120 Parker Ave offer parking?
Yes, 120 Parker Ave does offer parking.
Does 120 Parker Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Parker Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Parker Ave have a pool?
No, 120 Parker Ave does not have a pool.
Does 120 Parker Ave have accessible units?
No, 120 Parker Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Parker Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 Parker Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Parker Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 Parker Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
390 LIBERTY Apartments
390 Liberty Street
San Francisco, CA 94114
eaves Diamond Heights
5285 Diamond Heights Blvd
San Francisco, CA 94131
The Martin
2051 3rd St
San Francisco, CA 94107
520 SCOTT Apartments
520 Scott Street
San Francisco, CA 94117
1753 Mason
1753 Mason St
San Francisco, CA 94133
The Duboce Apartments
2198 Market St
San Francisco, CA 94114
2677 Larkin
2677 Larkin St
San Francisco, CA 94109
449 O'Farrell
449 Ofarrell St
San Francisco, CA 94102
Similar Pages
San Francisco 1 Bedrooms
San Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Apartments with Hardwood Floors
San Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Jose, CA
Oakland, CA
Fremont, CA
Sunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CA
Santa Clara, CA
Concord, CA
Hayward, CA
Mountain View, CA
San Mateo, CA
Berkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
South Of Market
Nob Hill
Mission District
Tenderloin
Russian Hill
Lower Nob Hill
South Beach
Pacific Heights
Apartments Near Colleges
California College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San Francisco
City College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco