Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:54 PM

1146 Taylor Street

1146 Taylor Street · (415) 484-2838
Location

1146 Taylor Street, San Francisco, CA 94108
Nob Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$2,895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 315 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1146 Taylor Street.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
internet access
Nob Hill is so beautiful, it’s hard to believe that people actually live here. But they do…and you can too. Hotels, boutiques and fine dining spots top the lofty locale. The Top of the Mark, Keiko á Nob Hill and Soda Popinsksi’s are just a few local faves that give the area its fizz. Nob Hill is the ideal base for exploration. North Beach, Chinatown, Union Square, Financial District – it’s all downhill from here.

Iconic Charm. Modern Living. At RentSFNow, we pride ourselves on our network of lovingly restored classic buildings throughout San Francisco. Fill out just one application to unlock our extensive inventory of thoroughly renovated apartments in the city’s most storied neighborhoods. We are customer service overachievers who consistently go above and beyond. At RentSFNow, we will find you a place to thrive, not just live.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: First Months Rent
Move-in Fees: $95
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: Pets allowed at Resident Manager discretion
rent: $40 per pet
restrictions: 40lbs no aggressive breeds
Dogs
deposit: $500
Cats
deposit: $250
Parking Details: Street Parking.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1146 Taylor Street have any available units?
1146 Taylor Street has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1146 Taylor Street have?
Some of 1146 Taylor Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1146 Taylor Street currently offering any rent specials?
1146 Taylor Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1146 Taylor Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1146 Taylor Street is pet friendly.
Does 1146 Taylor Street offer parking?
Yes, 1146 Taylor Street offers parking.
Does 1146 Taylor Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1146 Taylor Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1146 Taylor Street have a pool?
No, 1146 Taylor Street does not have a pool.
Does 1146 Taylor Street have accessible units?
No, 1146 Taylor Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1146 Taylor Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1146 Taylor Street does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

