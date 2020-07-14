1146 Taylor Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated furnished in unit laundry oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly internet access

Nob Hill is so beautiful, it’s hard to believe that people actually live here. But they do…and you can too. Hotels, boutiques and fine dining spots top the lofty locale. The Top of the Mark, Keiko á Nob Hill and Soda Popinsksi’s are just a few local faves that give the area its fizz. Nob Hill is the ideal base for exploration. North Beach, Chinatown, Union Square, Financial District – it’s all downhill from here.



This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a ten