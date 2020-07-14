All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 1142 MONTGOMERY Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
1142 MONTGOMERY Street
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:51 PM

1142 MONTGOMERY Street

1142 Montgomery Street · (415) 941-3308
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Telegraph Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1142 Montgomery Street, San Francisco, CA 94133
Telegraph Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1144B · Avail. now

$4,495

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 714 sqft

Unit 1142A · Avail. now

$5,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 709 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1142 MONTGOMERY Street.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
internet access
Intellectuals and Italians made North Beach what it is today, one of the city’s most adored areas. Chianti and marinara are “Little Italy’s” original claim to fame, and the midcentury Beatnik movement cemented its counterculture icon status. Delve into the local subtext at City Lights bookstore, explore the door-to-door bar scene on Grant Street then beat a tasty retreat to Tosca’s for a midnight snack. North Beach is a banquet of delights.

Genius comes in many forms, and most geniuses come to San Francisco. Our eclectic community of innovators, trendsetters and trailblazers is just as driven to play, as we are to work. From historic Pacific Heights Edwardians to rebooted Downtown classics, one online application is all it takes to unlock RentSFNow’s premium portfolio of over 150 distinctive buildings. Plus, benefit partners such as Zipcar and Scoot make everything you need available right at your fingertips. Iconic charm. Modern living.

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: First Months Rent
Move-in Fees: $95
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: Pets allowed at Resident Manager discretion
rent: $40 per pet
restrictions: No aggressive breeds. 40 lbs. weight limit
Parking Details: Street Parking.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1142 MONTGOMERY Street have any available units?
1142 MONTGOMERY Street has 2 units available starting at $4,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1142 MONTGOMERY Street have?
Some of 1142 MONTGOMERY Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1142 MONTGOMERY Street currently offering any rent specials?
1142 MONTGOMERY Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1142 MONTGOMERY Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1142 MONTGOMERY Street is pet friendly.
Does 1142 MONTGOMERY Street offer parking?
Yes, 1142 MONTGOMERY Street offers parking.
Does 1142 MONTGOMERY Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1142 MONTGOMERY Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1142 MONTGOMERY Street have a pool?
No, 1142 MONTGOMERY Street does not have a pool.
Does 1142 MONTGOMERY Street have accessible units?
No, 1142 MONTGOMERY Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1142 MONTGOMERY Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1142 MONTGOMERY Street has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Interested in 1142 MONTGOMERY Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1020 POST Apartments
1020 Post St
San Francisco, CA 94109
267 GREEN Street
267 Green St
San Francisco, CA 94133
Pinnacle at Nob Hill
899 Pine St
San Francisco, CA 94108
547 5th Avenue
547 5th Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94118
1840 Clay
1840 Clay St
San Francisco, CA 94109
455 Hyde
455 Hyde St
San Francisco, CA 94109
Dolores
1813 15th Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
434 Leavenworth St
434 Leavenworth St
San Francisco, CA 94102

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity