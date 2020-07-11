1127-1133 KEARNY

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

Intellectuals and Italians made North Beach what it is today, one of the city’s most adored areas. Chianti and marinara are “Little Italy’s” original claim to fame, and the mid-century Beatnik movement cemented its counterculture icon status. Delve into the local subtext at City Lights bookstore, explore the door-to-door bar scene on Grant Street then beat a tasty retreat to Tosca’s for a midnight snack. North Beach is a banquet of delights.



You really have the best seat in the house with this North Beach hilltop abode. The pet-friendly apartment checks all the right boxes: view, check. Patio/balcony, check. Walking distance to downtown with all the best restaurants, check. Enjoy plenty of nights out, with Stinking Rose, Don Pisto’s and much more out your door, and relaxing nights in, with a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and sleek design. Welcome home!



