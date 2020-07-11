All apartments in San Francisco
1127-1133 KEARNY
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 PM

1127-1133 KEARNY

1127 Kearny Street · (415) 650-4883
Location

1127 Kearny Street, San Francisco, CA 94133
North Beach

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1127-05 · Avail. now

$3,695

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 511 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1133-01 · Avail. now

$4,395

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 701 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1127-1133 KEARNY.

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Intellectuals and Italians made North Beach what it is today, one of the city’s most adored areas. Chianti and marinara are “Little Italy’s” original claim to fame, and the mid-century Beatnik movement cemented its counterculture icon status. Delve into the local subtext at City Lights bookstore, explore the door-to-door bar scene on Grant Street then beat a tasty retreat to Tosca’s for a midnight snack. North Beach is a banquet of delights.

You really have the best seat in the house with this North Beach hilltop abode. The pet-friendly apartment checks all the right boxes: view, check. Patio/balcony, check. Walking distance to downtown with all the best restaurants, check. Enjoy plenty of nights out, with Stinking Rose, Don Pisto’s and much more out your door, and relaxing nights in, with a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and sleek design. Welcome home!

Genius comes in many forms, and most geniuses come to San Francisco. Our eclectic community of innovators, trendsetters and

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: One Months Rent
Move-in Fees: $95
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
rent: $40 per pet
restrictions: No aggressive breeds. 40 lbs. weight limit
Dogs
deposit: $500
Cats
deposit: $250
Parking Details: Street Parking.
Storage Details: No additional storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1127-1133 KEARNY have any available units?
1127-1133 KEARNY has 2 units available starting at $3,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1127-1133 KEARNY have?
Some of 1127-1133 KEARNY's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1127-1133 KEARNY currently offering any rent specials?
1127-1133 KEARNY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1127-1133 KEARNY pet-friendly?
Yes, 1127-1133 KEARNY is pet friendly.
Does 1127-1133 KEARNY offer parking?
Yes, 1127-1133 KEARNY offers parking.
Does 1127-1133 KEARNY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1127-1133 KEARNY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1127-1133 KEARNY have a pool?
No, 1127-1133 KEARNY does not have a pool.
Does 1127-1133 KEARNY have accessible units?
No, 1127-1133 KEARNY does not have accessible units.
Does 1127-1133 KEARNY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1127-1133 KEARNY has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

