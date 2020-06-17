All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:57 AM

1106 Bush Street

1106 Bush Street · (925) 325-1300
Location

1106 Bush Street, San Francisco, CA 94109
Lower Nob Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$3,295

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 669 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
rent controlled
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
rent controlled
1 month free rent + $1,000 deposit for leases signed by June 30, 2020!! Apartment Features: -High-end kitchen with quartz counter tops, tile back splash, soft-close glossy, shaker cabinets, and stainless steel appliances: fridge, full-size dishwasher, gas range, hood, microwave -separate dining/office area -Hardwood floors throughout -Updated bathroom -Laundry facilities on site. Things to note: -Pet-Friendly; No pet rent, $500 pet deposit, 50 lb. weight limit -Rent-controlled -Provided unfurnished -12-month lease, then month-to-month *sq. ft. is estimated Location: -Close to Whole Foods and Trader Joe s -Close to Polk Street retail -4 blocks to Union Square -Close to tech shuttle stops -Quick commute to the Financial District

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1106 Bush Street have any available units?
1106 Bush Street has a unit available for $3,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1106 Bush Street have?
Some of 1106 Bush Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1106 Bush Street currently offering any rent specials?
1106 Bush Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1106 Bush Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1106 Bush Street is pet friendly.
Does 1106 Bush Street offer parking?
No, 1106 Bush Street does not offer parking.
Does 1106 Bush Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1106 Bush Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1106 Bush Street have a pool?
No, 1106 Bush Street does not have a pool.
Does 1106 Bush Street have accessible units?
No, 1106 Bush Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1106 Bush Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1106 Bush Street has units with dishwashers.
