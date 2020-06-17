1106 Bush Street

Amenities

1 month free rent + $1,000 deposit for leases signed by June 30, 2020!! Apartment Features: -High-end kitchen with quartz counter tops, tile back splash, soft-close glossy, shaker cabinets, and stainless steel appliances: fridge, full-size dishwasher, gas range, hood, microwave -separate dining/office area -Hardwood floors throughout -Updated bathroom -Laundry facilities on site. Things to note: -Pet-Friendly; No pet rent, $500 pet deposit, 50 lb. weight limit -Rent-controlled -Provided unfurnished -12-month lease, then month-to-month *sq. ft. is estimated Location: -Close to Whole Foods and Trader Joe s -Close to Polk Street retail -4 blocks to Union Square -Close to tech shuttle stops -Quick commute to the Financial District