11 Dolores

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated bathtub oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly alarm system

Lively, upbeat and casual, Mission Dolores captures the spirit of diversity at the heart of San Francisco culture. Located at the crossroads of Noe Valley, the Castro District and Haight-Ashbury, the Mission Dolores' streets buzz with activity all day and well into the night.



Pin this historic brick building to your “dream home” Pinterest board. This centrally located, public transportation superstar has an enchanting mix of old school soul and life-affirming amenities. Hardwood floors and high ceilings make keep the ambiance light and airy. Apartments come equipped with stacked washer-dryer units, dishwashers and foodie-approved gas stoves.



One online application, dozens of amazing apartments. At RentSFNow, it’s about partnership, not paperwork. Our streamlined process unlocks your apartment potential. With a portfolio of meticulously renovated buildings in San Francisco’s most vibrant neighborhoods, RentSFNow is your key to the city. Our classic properties combine the best of both