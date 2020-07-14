All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 11 Dolores.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
11 Dolores
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

11 Dolores

11 Dolores St · (415) 569-1980
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Mission Dolores
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11 Dolores St, San Francisco, CA 94103
Mission Dolores

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 001 · Avail. now

$3,995

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 11 Dolores.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
alarm system
Lively, upbeat and casual, Mission Dolores captures the spirit of diversity at the heart of San Francisco culture. Located at the crossroads of Noe Valley, the Castro District and Haight-Ashbury, the Mission Dolores' streets buzz with activity all day and well into the night.

Pin this historic brick building to your “dream home” Pinterest board. This centrally located, public transportation superstar has an enchanting mix of old school soul and life-affirming amenities. Hardwood floors and high ceilings make keep the ambiance light and airy. Apartments come equipped with stacked washer-dryer units, dishwashers and foodie-approved gas stoves.

One online application, dozens of amazing apartments. At RentSFNow, it’s about partnership, not paperwork. Our streamlined process unlocks your apartment potential. With a portfolio of meticulously renovated buildings in San Francisco’s most vibrant neighborhoods, RentSFNow is your key to the city. Our classic properties combine the best of both

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
fee: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
fee: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Dolores have any available units?
11 Dolores has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11 Dolores have?
Some of 11 Dolores's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Dolores currently offering any rent specials?
11 Dolores is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Dolores pet-friendly?
Yes, 11 Dolores is pet friendly.
Does 11 Dolores offer parking?
Yes, 11 Dolores offers parking.
Does 11 Dolores have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11 Dolores offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Dolores have a pool?
No, 11 Dolores does not have a pool.
Does 11 Dolores have accessible units?
No, 11 Dolores does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Dolores have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Dolores has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Have a question for 11 Dolores?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

655 STOCKTON Street
655 Stockton Street
San Francisco, CA 94108
Alchemy
200 Buchanan Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
1520 Gough
1520 Gough St
San Francisco, CA 94109
240 Dolores Street
240 Dolores Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
816 Geary
816 Geary St
San Francisco, CA 94109
318 Turk Street
318 Turk Street
San Francisco, CA 94102
947 BUSH
947 Bush St
San Francisco, CA 94109
1126 BUSH
1126 Bush St
San Francisco, CA 94109

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity