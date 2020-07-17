All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 1082 Post Street #202.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
1082 Post Street #202
Last updated July 4 2020 at 4:32 AM

1082 Post Street #202

1082 Post Street · (415) 418-4344
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Lower Nob Hill
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1082 Post Street, San Francisco, CA 94109
Lower Nob Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
rent controlled
elevator
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
rent controlled
1082 Post ST #202 Nicely presented &amp; updated middle floor unit with newly installed wall to wall carpet, full kitchen and gas range, full bathroom, accessible by elevator. Bedroom/living room separate from kitchen Street facing with lots of natural light Centrally located near the Polk Gulch and easy access to Downtown. Laundry Locker 5 minute walk Trader Joe's 10 minute walk Walking distance to trendy restaurants, cafes, post office and public transportation Clean building with elevator and resident manager. ***All showings done by appointment with resident mgr. Rafael 415-776-1719*** Thank you for your interest in my rental listing. Lease Terms: 12 month lease, $2,200 deposit, this is a non smoking unit and building. No pets allowed. No subleasing or short term rentals of any kind. Rent controlled building. Students welcome with student class schedule and ID. Co signer ok. There is a non-refundable $30 application fee. ***Showings done by appointment with resident manager Rafael at 415 -776-1719*** Available Now

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1082 Post Street #202 have any available units?
1082 Post Street #202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1082 Post Street #202 have?
Some of 1082 Post Street #202's amenities include recently renovated, rent controlled, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1082 Post Street #202 currently offering any rent specials?
1082 Post Street #202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1082 Post Street #202 pet-friendly?
No, 1082 Post Street #202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1082 Post Street #202 offer parking?
No, 1082 Post Street #202 does not offer parking.
Does 1082 Post Street #202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1082 Post Street #202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1082 Post Street #202 have a pool?
No, 1082 Post Street #202 does not have a pool.
Does 1082 Post Street #202 have accessible units?
No, 1082 Post Street #202 does not have accessible units.
Does 1082 Post Street #202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1082 Post Street #202 does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Interested in 1082 Post Street #202?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Richelieu Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental
3411 22nd St
San Francisco, CA 94110
2240 LARKIN Street
2240 Larkin Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
340 Fremont Apartments
340 Fremont St
San Francisco, CA 94105
601 O'FARRELL
601 Ofarrell St
San Francisco, CA 94109
210 Church
210 Church St
San Francisco, CA 94114
920 LEAVENWORTH
920 Leavenworth St
San Francisco, CA 94109
322 STANYAN
322 Stanyan Street
San Francisco, CA 94118
642 ALVARADO Apartments
642 Alvarado Street
San Francisco, CA 94114

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketTenderloinMission District
Nob HillLower Nob HillPacific Heights
South BeachRussian Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity