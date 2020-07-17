1082 Post Street #202

Amenities

recently renovated rent controlled elevator carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet range recently renovated Property Amenities elevator rent controlled

1082 Post ST #202 Nicely presented & updated middle floor unit with newly installed wall to wall carpet, full kitchen and gas range, full bathroom, accessible by elevator. Bedroom/living room separate from kitchen Street facing with lots of natural light Centrally located near the Polk Gulch and easy access to Downtown. Laundry Locker 5 minute walk Trader Joe's 10 minute walk Walking distance to trendy restaurants, cafes, post office and public transportation Clean building with elevator and resident manager. ***All showings done by appointment with resident mgr. Rafael 415-776-1719*** Thank you for your interest in my rental listing. Lease Terms: 12 month lease, $2,200 deposit, this is a non smoking unit and building. No pets allowed. No subleasing or short term rentals of any kind. Rent controlled building. Students welcome with student class schedule and ID. Co signer ok. There is a non-refundable $30 application fee. ***Showings done by appointment with resident manager Rafael at 415 -776-1719*** Available Now