1065 Bush Street.

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets elevator bbq/grill

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry bbq/grill

1065 Bush St. Unit #24 Sunny and spacious top floor studio apartment in Lower Nob Hill. Kitchen has newer appliances and window that provides natural light. The living area has a large bay window, a nice walk-in closet, and a separate updated bathroom. Hardwood floors throughout with newly painted interior walls. On-site laundry, plus, well-maintained backyard with a BBQ area. Extremely desirable neighborhood with many great shops, bars, and restaurants. Tech bus stop is less than a block and half from the apartment. Walk or ride to anywhere in the City from this convenient location. Highlights: - top floor studio apartment - great natural sunlight - new appliances in the kitchen - updated bathroom - large walk-in closet & coat closet - hardwood floors - on-site laundry - elevator Walk score of 98 walk to work, restaurants, shops, Trader Joes, Whole Foods. Transit Score of 100 close to tech buses, bus lines 2, 3, 27 and cable car lines. The building is professionally managed, well-maintained, and has an onsite manager. Landlord pays water, heat, and garbage. No smoking & no pets. One-year lease required. Cristian Streeter 415-668-1202 CalDRE#: 02020498