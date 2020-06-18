All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like
1065 Bush Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
1065 Bush Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:15 AM

1065 Bush Street

1065 Bush Street · (415) 668-1202
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Lower Nob Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1065 Bush Street, San Francisco, CA 94109
Lower Nob Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
elevator
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
1065 Bush St. Unit #24 Sunny and spacious top floor studio apartment in Lower Nob Hill. Kitchen has newer appliances and window that provides natural light. The living area has a large bay window, a nice walk-in closet, and a separate updated bathroom. Hardwood floors throughout with newly painted interior walls. On-site laundry, plus, well-maintained backyard with a BBQ area. Extremely desirable neighborhood with many great shops, bars, and restaurants. Tech bus stop is less than a block and half from the apartment. Walk or ride to anywhere in the City from this convenient location. Highlights: - top floor studio apartment - great natural sunlight - new appliances in the kitchen - updated bathroom - large walk-in closet &amp; coat closet - hardwood floors - on-site laundry - elevator Walk score of 98 walk to work, restaurants, shops, Trader Joes, Whole Foods. Transit Score of 100 close to tech buses, bus lines 2, 3, 27 and cable car lines. The building is professionally managed, well-maintained, and has an onsite manager. Landlord pays water, heat, and garbage. No smoking &amp; no pets. One-year lease required. Cristian Streeter 415-668-1202 CalDRE#: 02020498

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1065 Bush Street have any available units?
1065 Bush Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1065 Bush Street have?
Some of 1065 Bush Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1065 Bush Street currently offering any rent specials?
1065 Bush Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1065 Bush Street pet-friendly?
No, 1065 Bush Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1065 Bush Street offer parking?
No, 1065 Bush Street does not offer parking.
Does 1065 Bush Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1065 Bush Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1065 Bush Street have a pool?
No, 1065 Bush Street does not have a pool.
Does 1065 Bush Street have accessible units?
No, 1065 Bush Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1065 Bush Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1065 Bush Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

1025 SUTTER Apartments
1025 Sutter Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
Alta Potrero
1301 16th Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
855 Brannan Apartments
855 Brannan St
San Francisco, CA 94103
755 O'FARRELL
755 Ofarrell St
San Francisco, CA 94109
701 TAYLOR
701 Taylor St
San Francisco, CA 94108
720 BAKER
720 Baker St
San Francisco, CA 94115
The Gantry
2121 3rd St
San Francisco, CA 94107
1547 Clay
1547 Clay St
San Francisco, CA 94109

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 BedroomsSan Francisco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Francisco Pet Friendly PlacesSan Francisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission DistrictTenderloinRussian HillLower Nob HillSouth BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of LawUniversity of California-San FranciscoCity College of San FranciscoGolden Gate University-San Francisco