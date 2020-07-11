1026 Folsom Street, #8

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

SOMA 1BD/1.5BA Loft! 1Car Pkg! Laundry! Patio! Views! PROGRESSIVE - Hip 2-Level SOMA 1BD/1.5BA Loft! 1 Car Pkg! Laundry! Patio! Views! PROGRESSIVE



Centrally located top floor SOMA 1 bedroom 1.5 bath with in unit laundry, private patio, downtown view, garage parking and storage. Walking distance to Cal Train, AT&T Park, Whole Foods, and Financial District. Within minutes to Downtown, Union Square, The Mission, Hayes Valley, South Beach, Potrero Hill. Plus easy access to 280, 101, Tech Buses, MUNI, and BART.



MAIN LEVEL

- Spacious, open living area with floor to ceiling windows, soaring ceilings

- Gas fireplace

- Chef’s kitchen featuring tiled floors, granite countertops, stainless appliances including a four burner gas stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, built-in microwave

- Ample counter space and breakfast bar

- Under stairs storage

- Half bathroom

- Private, enclosed balcony off the living room with panoramic Downtown view



TOP LEVEL

- Loft style bedroom overlooking the open living space

- Second bedroom with ceiling fan/light combination

- Great closet space

- Full bathroom with shower over tub

- Carpeted



Additional features of this property include:

- 1 car garage parking

- In unit washer and dryer

- Wood floors on main level

- Modern lighting throughout

- Private patio off the living room

- Alarm ready, at tenant’s expense



Monthly rent: $3250

Security deposit: 1.5x monthly rent

12 month lease required

Owner pays water and trash

Available for immediate occupancy

Small pet negotiable with additional $500 deposit

Tenant pays HOA move in and move out fees

No smoking



Location: 1026 Folsom Street @ Harriett Street



For questions or to schedule a showing, please reply to this ad or call/text 415-680-7546



CA BRE License #01905856

Progressive Property Group, Inc.



(RLNE2276170)