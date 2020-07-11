1026 Folsom Street, #8

Amenities
SOMA 1BD/1.5BA Loft! 1Car Pkg! Laundry! Patio! Views! PROGRESSIVE - Hip 2-Level SOMA 1BD/1.5BA Loft! 1 Car Pkg! Laundry! Patio! Views! PROGRESSIVE
Centrally located top floor SOMA 1 bedroom 1.5 bath with in unit laundry, private patio, downtown view, garage parking and storage. Walking distance to Cal Train, AT&T Park, Whole Foods, and Financial District. Within minutes to Downtown, Union Square, The Mission, Hayes Valley, South Beach, Potrero Hill. Plus easy access to 280, 101, Tech Buses, MUNI, and BART.
MAIN LEVEL
- Spacious, open living area with floor to ceiling windows, soaring ceilings
- Gas fireplace
- Chef’s kitchen featuring tiled floors, granite countertops, stainless appliances including a four burner gas stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, built-in microwave
- Ample counter space and breakfast bar
- Under stairs storage
- Half bathroom
- Private, enclosed balcony off the living room with panoramic Downtown view
TOP LEVEL
- Loft style bedroom overlooking the open living space
- Second bedroom with ceiling fan/light combination
- Great closet space
- Full bathroom with shower over tub
- Carpeted
Additional features of this property include:
- 1 car garage parking
- In unit washer and dryer
- Wood floors on main level
- Modern lighting throughout
- Private patio off the living room
- Alarm ready, at tenant’s expense
Monthly rent: $3250
Security deposit: 1.5x monthly rent
12 month lease required
Owner pays water and trash
Available for immediate occupancy
Small pet negotiable with additional $500 deposit
Tenant pays HOA move in and move out fees
No smoking
Location: 1026 Folsom Street @ Harriett Street
For questions or to schedule a showing, please reply to this ad or call/text 415-680-7546
CA BRE License #01905856
Progressive Property Group, Inc.
(RLNE2276170)