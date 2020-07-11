All apartments in San Francisco
1026 Folsom Street, #8

1026 Folsom Street · (415) 515-4329
Location

1026 Folsom Street, San Francisco, CA 94103
South of Market

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1026 Folsom Street, #8 · Avail. now

$3,250

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
SOMA 1BD/1.5BA Loft! 1Car Pkg! Laundry! Patio! Views! PROGRESSIVE - Hip 2-Level SOMA 1BD/1.5BA Loft! 1 Car Pkg! Laundry! Patio! Views! PROGRESSIVE

Centrally located top floor SOMA 1 bedroom 1.5 bath with in unit laundry, private patio, downtown view, garage parking and storage. Walking distance to Cal Train, AT&T Park, Whole Foods, and Financial District. Within minutes to Downtown, Union Square, The Mission, Hayes Valley, South Beach, Potrero Hill. Plus easy access to 280, 101, Tech Buses, MUNI, and BART.

MAIN LEVEL
- Spacious, open living area with floor to ceiling windows, soaring ceilings
- Gas fireplace
- Chef’s kitchen featuring tiled floors, granite countertops, stainless appliances including a four burner gas stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, built-in microwave
- Ample counter space and breakfast bar
- Under stairs storage
- Half bathroom
- Private, enclosed balcony off the living room with panoramic Downtown view

TOP LEVEL
- Loft style bedroom overlooking the open living space
- Second bedroom with ceiling fan/light combination
- Great closet space
- Full bathroom with shower over tub
- Carpeted

Additional features of this property include:
- 1 car garage parking
- In unit washer and dryer
- Wood floors on main level
- Modern lighting throughout
- Private patio off the living room
- Alarm ready, at tenant’s expense

Monthly rent: $3250
Security deposit: 1.5x monthly rent
12 month lease required
Owner pays water and trash
Available for immediate occupancy
Small pet negotiable with additional $500 deposit
Tenant pays HOA move in and move out fees
No smoking

Location: 1026 Folsom Street @ Harriett Street

For questions or to schedule a showing, please reply to this ad or call/text 415-680-7546

CA BRE License #01905856
Progressive Property Group, Inc.

(RLNE2276170)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1026 Folsom Street, #8 have any available units?
1026 Folsom Street, #8 has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1026 Folsom Street, #8 have?
Some of 1026 Folsom Street, #8's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1026 Folsom Street, #8 currently offering any rent specials?
1026 Folsom Street, #8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1026 Folsom Street, #8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1026 Folsom Street, #8 is pet friendly.
Does 1026 Folsom Street, #8 offer parking?
Yes, 1026 Folsom Street, #8 offers parking.
Does 1026 Folsom Street, #8 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1026 Folsom Street, #8 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1026 Folsom Street, #8 have a pool?
No, 1026 Folsom Street, #8 does not have a pool.
Does 1026 Folsom Street, #8 have accessible units?
No, 1026 Folsom Street, #8 does not have accessible units.
Does 1026 Folsom Street, #8 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1026 Folsom Street, #8 has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

