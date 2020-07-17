1025 Minna Street

Amenities

AMAZING SOMA Condo/Loft 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath-3 Levels, and ONE PARKING SPOT included in the rent. Fantastic Live-Work Space with potential separate "office" access. Rooftop deck! * DETAILS - Gas Stove - Dishwasher - Refrigerator - High-End Appliances - Washer and dryer in the unit * LOCATION - SOMA - Great Location - Freeway nearby - Hayes Valley Nearby - Tech Shuttles nearby - Financial District and Caltrain, MUNI and BART nearby - 1025 Minna St (cross is 11th St). Shops, restaurants, coffee shops, and much more nearby. * TERM* - 1-year minimum lease - Small pet with $500 pet deposit - 1 parking space included in the rent - Owner pays water and garbage. Tenant pays gas, electric, cable and wifi * LEASE * $4,600 per month* (including parking, water and garbage); minimum 1 year lease (longer lease options available). Ideal for 1-3 tenants. *MOVE IN COSTS* 1. First Month's Rent 2. One Month Security Deposit 3. Broker fee equal to 50% of the first month's rent (paid by renter or company) TOTAL Move in Costs: $11,500. VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE. IN-PERSON TOURS AVAILABLE. For all live showings, you will be required to wear a mask, use social distancing, and sign a COVID-19 Entry Form to enter the property. Thank you in advance for following the above guidelines.