San Francisco, CA
1025 Minna Street
1025 Minna Street

1025 Minna Street · (415) 562-6112
Location

1025 Minna Street, San Francisco, CA 94103
South of Market

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
internet access
AMAZING SOMA Condo/Loft 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath-3 Levels, and ONE PARKING SPOT included in the rent. Fantastic Live-Work Space with potential separate "office" access. Rooftop deck! * DETAILS - Gas Stove - Dishwasher - Refrigerator - High-End Appliances - Washer and dryer in the unit * LOCATION - SOMA - Great Location - Freeway nearby - Hayes Valley Nearby - Tech Shuttles nearby - Financial District and Caltrain, MUNI and BART nearby - 1025 Minna St (cross is 11th St). Shops, restaurants, coffee shops, and much more nearby. * TERM* - 1-year minimum lease - Small pet with $500 pet deposit - 1 parking space included in the rent - Owner pays water and garbage. Tenant pays gas, electric, cable and wifi * LEASE * $4,600 per month* (including parking, water and garbage); minimum 1 year lease (longer lease options available). Ideal for 1-3 tenants. *MOVE IN COSTS* 1. First Month's Rent 2. One Month Security Deposit 3. Broker fee equal to 50% of the first month's rent (paid by renter or company) TOTAL Move in Costs: $11,500. VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE. IN-PERSON TOURS AVAILABLE. For all live showings, you will be required to wear a mask, use social distancing, and sign a COVID-19 Entry Form to enter the property. Thank you in advance for following the above guidelines.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1025 Minna Street have any available units?
1025 Minna Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1025 Minna Street have?
Some of 1025 Minna Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1025 Minna Street currently offering any rent specials?
1025 Minna Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1025 Minna Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1025 Minna Street is pet friendly.
Does 1025 Minna Street offer parking?
Yes, 1025 Minna Street offers parking.
Does 1025 Minna Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1025 Minna Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1025 Minna Street have a pool?
No, 1025 Minna Street does not have a pool.
Does 1025 Minna Street have accessible units?
No, 1025 Minna Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1025 Minna Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1025 Minna Street has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

