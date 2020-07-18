All apartments in San Francisco
1019 Russia Avenue

Location

1019 Russia Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94112
Excelsior

Price and availability

Studio

Unit Studio · Avail. now

$1,150

Studio · 1 Bath · 85 sqft

Amenities

playground
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
playground
Small studio perfect for students, with a small kitchenette.
Perfect for minimal living, private bathroom with a separate entrance.
$70 per person for PG&E, Water & Garbage Easy public transportation11 blocks to mission (shops, restaurants & cafe)Few Blocks away from McLauren Park & Golf Course2 Blocks from Crocker Amazon Playground Commute to Downtown12 min(car) 31 min(bus) 24 min (bike)54 Felton runs in front of the house approx 85 sq ft. Call Liz 415-966-7608

Showing 7/16/2020 at 6pm

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1019-russia-ave-san-francisco-ca-94112-usa-unit-studio/c91c8fa6-050c-4774-a830-0bf0575b19fe

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5897203)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1019 Russia Avenue have any available units?
1019 Russia Avenue has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
Is 1019 Russia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1019 Russia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1019 Russia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1019 Russia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1019 Russia Avenue offer parking?
No, 1019 Russia Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1019 Russia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1019 Russia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1019 Russia Avenue have a pool?
No, 1019 Russia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1019 Russia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1019 Russia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1019 Russia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1019 Russia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1019 Russia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1019 Russia Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

