1019 Russia Avenue

Amenities
Small studio perfect for students, with a small kitchenette.
Perfect for minimal living, private bathroom with a separate entrance.
$70 per person for PG&E, Water & Garbage Easy public transportation11 blocks to mission (shops, restaurants & cafe)Few Blocks away from McLauren Park & Golf Course2 Blocks from Crocker Amazon Playground Commute to Downtown12 min(car) 31 min(bus) 24 min (bike)54 Felton runs in front of the house approx 85 sq ft. Call Liz 415-966-7608
Showing 7/16/2020 at 6pm
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1019-russia-ave-san-francisco-ca-94112-usa-unit-studio/c91c8fa6-050c-4774-a830-0bf0575b19fe
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5897203)