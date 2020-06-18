All apartments in San Francisco
San Francisco, CA
1010 Bush Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:02 PM

1010 Bush Street

1010 Bush Street · (415) 949-0067
San Francisco
Lower Nob Hill
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

1010 Bush Street, San Francisco, CA 94109
Lower Nob Hill

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
key fob access
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
key fob access
*~*~*~*~*This Is A SHARED BATHROOM, CO-LIVING Space*~*~*~*~* We are seeking conscientious tenants looking to improve their network, career, and future by being a part of our eco-friendly community and live sustainably with us while experiencing the culture and lifestyle of San Francisco's urban atmosphere! This is a private fully furnished bedroom with bedding and linens. Amenities Include: Newly Renovated Hardwood floors Fast and Reliable WiFi Included Utilities Included Common Area Cleaning Service Mail sorted by Managers Manager on-site Security Cameras to ensure your safety 24-Hour Staff ready to provide assistance Fully amenitized Kitchen complete with cooking utensils key fob to make your life more easy and safe Visit us and apply to join our community at https://www.urbanests.com/ Or simply contact us with some information about yourself and where you found our ads at reservations@urbanests.com or give us a call at (415) 949-0067! *~*~*~*~*Again, This Is A SHARED BATHROOM, CO-LIVING Space!*~*~*~*~*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 Bush Street have any available units?
1010 Bush Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1010 Bush Street have?
Some of 1010 Bush Street's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 Bush Street currently offering any rent specials?
1010 Bush Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 Bush Street pet-friendly?
No, 1010 Bush Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1010 Bush Street offer parking?
No, 1010 Bush Street does not offer parking.
Does 1010 Bush Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1010 Bush Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 Bush Street have a pool?
No, 1010 Bush Street does not have a pool.
Does 1010 Bush Street have accessible units?
No, 1010 Bush Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 Bush Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1010 Bush Street does not have units with dishwashers.
