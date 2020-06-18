1010 Bush Street

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated some paid utils key fob access internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities internet access key fob access

*~*~*~*~*This Is A SHARED BATHROOM, CO-LIVING Space*~*~*~*~* We are seeking conscientious tenants looking to improve their network, career, and future by being a part of our eco-friendly community and live sustainably with us while experiencing the culture and lifestyle of San Francisco's urban atmosphere! This is a private fully furnished bedroom with bedding and linens. Amenities Include: Newly Renovated Hardwood floors Fast and Reliable WiFi Included Utilities Included Common Area Cleaning Service Mail sorted by Managers Manager on-site Security Cameras to ensure your safety 24-Hour Staff ready to provide assistance Fully amenitized Kitchen complete with cooking utensils key fob to make your life more easy and safe Visit us and apply to join our community at https://www.urbanests.com/ Or simply contact us with some information about yourself and where you found our ads at reservations@urbanests.com or give us a call at (415) 949-0067! *~*~*~*~*Again, This Is A SHARED BATHROOM, CO-LIVING Space!*~*~*~*~*