Last updated June 24 2020 at 2:21 PM

101 Cervantes Boulevard

101 Cervantes Boulevard · (415) 668-1202
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

101 Cervantes Boulevard, San Francisco, CA 94123
Marina District

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
elevator
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Charming 1 Bed 1 Bath in Prime Location! Features include: -Refinished hardwood floors throughout. -Period detail, built-ins and molding throughout. -New paint throughout. -Spacious living room with large windows inviting excellent natural light. -Breakfast nook just off the kitchen with additional built in storage. -Large walk in closet. -Spacious bedroom. -1 full bath (shower over bathtub). -Laundry on-site (coin operated). -Elevator building. -Telephone entry system. 1 garage parking space available for additional $250 per month. Prime location within steps of all the restaurants, shopping, transportation, nightlife, that the Marina/Cow Hollow has to offer. Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/dZZUK_xFjlw *Respond by email for showing instructions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Cervantes Boulevard have any available units?
101 Cervantes Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 Cervantes Boulevard have?
Some of 101 Cervantes Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Cervantes Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
101 Cervantes Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Cervantes Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 101 Cervantes Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 101 Cervantes Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 101 Cervantes Boulevard offers parking.
Does 101 Cervantes Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Cervantes Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Cervantes Boulevard have a pool?
No, 101 Cervantes Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 101 Cervantes Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 101 Cervantes Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Cervantes Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 Cervantes Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

