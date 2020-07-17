101 Cervantes Boulevard

Amenities

Charming 1 Bed 1 Bath in Prime Location! Features include: -Refinished hardwood floors throughout. -Period detail, built-ins and molding throughout. -New paint throughout. -Spacious living room with large windows inviting excellent natural light. -Breakfast nook just off the kitchen with additional built in storage. -Large walk in closet. -Spacious bedroom. -1 full bath (shower over bathtub). -Laundry on-site (coin operated). -Elevator building. -Telephone entry system. 1 garage parking space available for additional $250 per month. Prime location within steps of all the restaurants, shopping, transportation, nightlife, that the Marina/Cow Hollow has to offer. Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/dZZUK_xFjlw *Respond by email for showing instructions.