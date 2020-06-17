All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 1 Manzanita Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
1 Manzanita Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1 Manzanita Avenue

1 Manzanita Avenue · (650) 888-7220
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Laurel Heights-Jordan Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1 Manzanita Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94118
Laurel Heights-Jordan Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 Manzanita Avenue · Avail. now

$9,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3BD/2BA Beautiful Laurel Village Home w/ In-law Unit and Gorgeous Back Yard - 3 car garage, all updated appliances in the kitchen.
Conveniently located across the St from Laurel Village shopping center, Cal Mart, Starbucks, Banks, Sephora ect.
Great school district and a fun block for a family.

Tasha Delancy

DRE #02024301
C: 650.888.7220
E: tasha@vanguardsf.com
www.Tasha-Delancy.vanguardproperties.com

Offered by Vanguard Property Management DRE# 01866223, an Equal Housing Opportunity Provider.

(RLNE5498462)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Manzanita Avenue have any available units?
1 Manzanita Avenue has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
Is 1 Manzanita Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1 Manzanita Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Manzanita Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1 Manzanita Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1 Manzanita Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1 Manzanita Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1 Manzanita Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Manzanita Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Manzanita Avenue have a pool?
No, 1 Manzanita Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1 Manzanita Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1 Manzanita Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Manzanita Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Manzanita Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Manzanita Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Manzanita Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1 Manzanita Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Sunset Towers
8 Locksley Ave
San Francisco, CA 94122
3201 23RD STREET Apartments
3201 23rd Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
2128 Van Ness Avenue
2128 Van Ness Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94109
923 Folsom
923 Folsom St
San Francisco, CA 94107
1240 BUSH
1240 Bush St
San Francisco, CA 94109
The Sutherland
915 Minna Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
2363 VAN NESS
2363 Van Ness Ave
San Francisco, CA 94123
840 California St
840 California St
San Francisco, CA 94108

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity