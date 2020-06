Amenities

granite counters recently renovated stainless steel internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities internet access

Upgraded and Furnished 3 BR 2 BA in the Via Verde neighborhood for rent. One bedroom and one bathroom in the main level, and 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom in the upstair. Newly painted inside and outside. Beautiful kitchen offers stainless steel appliances with granite counter tops. The rent included Electricity, Water, Gas, Trash and Wifi. Owner live in the another 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Sit in the perfect size backyard with a pup tent, help you relax from the stress of a day at work.