608 E Juanita Avenue E

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Very Desirable San Dimas Home*This Home Features 3 Bedrooms*1 3/4 Baths*Newly Carpeted Bedrooms*Very Spacious Living Room With Wood Like Flooring*Upgraded Bathroom Vanity*Dining Area*2 Car Attached Garage* Tandem Parking With Up to 4 Cars*Washer and Dryer Hook Ups*Close to Schools-Park*Restaurants*And So Much More!!!