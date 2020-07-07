608 East Juanita Avenue, San Dimas, CA 91773 San Dimas
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very Desirable San Dimas Home*This Home Features 3 Bedrooms*1 3/4 Baths*Newly Carpeted Bedrooms*Very Spacious Living Room With Wood Like Flooring*Upgraded Bathroom Vanity*Dining Area*2 Car Attached Garage* Tandem Parking With Up to 4 Cars*Washer and Dryer Hook Ups*Close to Schools-Park*Restaurants*And So Much More!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 608 E Juanita Avenue E have any available units?
608 E Juanita Avenue E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Dimas, CA.
How much is rent in San Dimas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Dimas Rent Report.
What amenities does 608 E Juanita Avenue E have?
Some of 608 E Juanita Avenue E's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 608 E Juanita Avenue E currently offering any rent specials?
608 E Juanita Avenue E is not currently offering any rent specials.