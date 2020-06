Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage

Quiet 2 Bed/2Bath Condo Near the Canyon - This a quiet, 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo located just south of downtown San Dimas in the La Cuesta Encantada Homeowner's Association. It has brand new laminate flooring in the bedrooms and a fresh coat of paint throughout. You have a quiet, private patio area with private access to your two car garage with laundry hookups. The qualifications are as follows:



1. Credit must be good to excellent.

2. No Section 8

3. Income Verifiable

4. Gross income 3x the amount of rent

5. No Evictions

6. No bankruptcies in the past 2 years

7. Everyone over 18 must apply



To apply, please visit our website at www.personaltouchmgmt.com/vacancies



No Pets Allowed



