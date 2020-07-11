All apartments in San Dimas
Find more places like 240 W 5th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Dimas, CA
/
240 W 5th Street
Last updated July 20 2019 at 3:06 AM

240 W 5th Street

240 West 5th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Dimas
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

240 West 5th Street, San Dimas, CA 91773
San Dimas

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This lovely 3 Bedroom and 2 bathroom is the perfect home for a family; it is in close proximity to schools in the Bonita School District and the Damien High School. Here, you will find a quiet path to the front door, and inside you will find a spacious living room with a fireplace. Freshly painted, this home is rent ready to move in. A nice backyard included for those outdoor, shady days. The kitchen includes a refrigerator, and a spacious floor plan, great for hosting! Another amenity that comes with this home, are washer and dryer hook ups, for the utmost convenience! Call and schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 W 5th Street have any available units?
240 W 5th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Dimas, CA.
How much is rent in San Dimas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Dimas Rent Report.
What amenities does 240 W 5th Street have?
Some of 240 W 5th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 W 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
240 W 5th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 W 5th Street pet-friendly?
No, 240 W 5th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Dimas.
Does 240 W 5th Street offer parking?
Yes, 240 W 5th Street offers parking.
Does 240 W 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 240 W 5th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 W 5th Street have a pool?
No, 240 W 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 240 W 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 240 W 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 240 W 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 240 W 5th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park San Dimas Senior Apartments
265 W Foothill Blvd
San Dimas, CA 91773
Mountain View Apartments
650 E Bonita Ave
San Dimas, CA 91773
Avalon San Dimas
205 N San Dimas Canyon Rd
San Dimas, CA 91773
eaves San Dimas
477 E Bonita Ave
San Dimas, CA 91773
eaves San Dimas Canyon
325 S San Dimas Canyon Rd
San Dimas, CA 91773

Similar Pages

San Dimas 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Dimas 2 Bedroom Apartments
San Dimas Apartments with BalconiesSan Dimas Apartments with Pools
San Dimas Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CABurbank, CAColton, CACerritos, CAStanton, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CA
Rialto, CACypress, CACovina, CALa Verne, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles