240 W 5th Street

Amenities

w/d hookup garage fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

This lovely 3 Bedroom and 2 bathroom is the perfect home for a family; it is in close proximity to schools in the Bonita School District and the Damien High School. Here, you will find a quiet path to the front door, and inside you will find a spacious living room with a fireplace. Freshly painted, this home is rent ready to move in. A nice backyard included for those outdoor, shady days. The kitchen includes a refrigerator, and a spacious floor plan, great for hosting! Another amenity that comes with this home, are washer and dryer hook ups, for the utmost convenience! Call and schedule a showing today!