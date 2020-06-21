225 S San Dimas Canyon Road

Amenities

This 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom town home is located in the heart of San Dimas, near the highly regarded Damien High School and central to shopping centers and restaurants. Minutes away from Old Town as well! This newly remodeled unit has ample space and brand new laminate floors. The newly remodeled kitchen features granite counter tops. The upstairs bedroom has a patio that has a sight of the mountains right as you step outside. Come take a look at this tranquil neighborhood for yourself at our next showing! Strict no pet policy.