Last updated July 25 2019 at 7:37 AM

225 S San Dimas Canyon Road

225 South San Dimas Canyon Road · No Longer Available
Location

225 South San Dimas Canyon Road, San Dimas, CA 91773
San Dimas

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom town home is located in the heart of San Dimas, near the highly regarded Damien High School and central to shopping centers and restaurants. Minutes away from Old Town as well! This newly remodeled unit has ample space and brand new laminate floors. The newly remodeled kitchen features granite counter tops. The upstairs bedroom has a patio that has a sight of the mountains right as you step outside. Come take a look at this tranquil neighborhood for yourself at our next showing! Strict no pet policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 S San Dimas Canyon Road have any available units?
225 S San Dimas Canyon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Dimas, CA.
How much is rent in San Dimas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Dimas Rent Report.
Is 225 S San Dimas Canyon Road currently offering any rent specials?
225 S San Dimas Canyon Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 S San Dimas Canyon Road pet-friendly?
No, 225 S San Dimas Canyon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Dimas.
Does 225 S San Dimas Canyon Road offer parking?
No, 225 S San Dimas Canyon Road does not offer parking.
Does 225 S San Dimas Canyon Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 S San Dimas Canyon Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 S San Dimas Canyon Road have a pool?
No, 225 S San Dimas Canyon Road does not have a pool.
Does 225 S San Dimas Canyon Road have accessible units?
No, 225 S San Dimas Canyon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 225 S San Dimas Canyon Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 S San Dimas Canyon Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 225 S San Dimas Canyon Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 225 S San Dimas Canyon Road does not have units with air conditioning.
