Last updated April 13 2020 at 4:37 PM

221 W. Second St. - 221

221 West 2nd Street · (626) 577-3060
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

221 West 2nd Street, San Dimas, CA 91773
San Dimas

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 221 W. Second St. - 221 · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dogs allowed
parking
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
221 W Second Street: Single Home on a Lot, 2 Plus Bedrooms,1 Bath, Large front yard... - Single home on a deep lot. The house is a 2 bedroom, 1 Bathroom. There is an additional large 3rd room that can be used as an office, storage, or third bedroom (no closet) detached and just behind the house. Uncovered parking inside the property and off of the alley. very large front yard. approximately 1200 square feet total, small dirt basement not for storage, hookups for laundry machines; stove and oven included. Fresh paint. Professionally cleaned. Dog is okay. Tenant pays all utilities.

We are Cornerstone Real Estate Management, Inc., DRE 02043101

Our office is open Monday thru Saturday.
Monday and Wednesday 9am to 6pm
Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 9am to 5pm
Saturday 10-3
We are closed on Sundays and major holidays

Our address is 540 El Dorado St, Suite 101, Pasadena, CA 91101

Our office phone number is 626-577-3060.

Here's our website where you can see all our available units:
http://www.managedbycornerstone.com
We typically have photos and video tours of each of the vacancies right here at our website.

(RLNE2632087)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 W. Second St. - 221 have any available units?
221 W. Second St. - 221 has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Dimas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Dimas Rent Report.
What amenities does 221 W. Second St. - 221 have?
Some of 221 W. Second St. - 221's amenities include dogs allowed, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 W. Second St. - 221 currently offering any rent specials?
221 W. Second St. - 221 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 W. Second St. - 221 pet-friendly?
Yes, 221 W. Second St. - 221 is pet friendly.
Does 221 W. Second St. - 221 offer parking?
Yes, 221 W. Second St. - 221 does offer parking.
Does 221 W. Second St. - 221 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 W. Second St. - 221 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 W. Second St. - 221 have a pool?
No, 221 W. Second St. - 221 does not have a pool.
Does 221 W. Second St. - 221 have accessible units?
No, 221 W. Second St. - 221 does not have accessible units.
Does 221 W. Second St. - 221 have units with dishwashers?
No, 221 W. Second St. - 221 does not have units with dishwashers.
