221 W. Second St. - 221

Amenities

dogs allowed parking range oven

Unit Amenities oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

221 W Second Street: Single Home on a Lot, 2 Plus Bedrooms,1 Bath, Large front yard... - Single home on a deep lot. The house is a 2 bedroom, 1 Bathroom. There is an additional large 3rd room that can be used as an office, storage, or third bedroom (no closet) detached and just behind the house. Uncovered parking inside the property and off of the alley. very large front yard. approximately 1200 square feet total, small dirt basement not for storage, hookups for laundry machines; stove and oven included. Fresh paint. Professionally cleaned. Dog is okay. Tenant pays all utilities.



We are Cornerstone Real Estate Management, Inc., DRE 02043101



Our office is open Monday thru Saturday.

Monday and Wednesday 9am to 6pm

Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 9am to 5pm

Saturday 10-3

We are closed on Sundays and major holidays



Our address is 540 El Dorado St, Suite 101, Pasadena, CA 91101



Our office phone number is 626-577-3060.



Here's our website where you can see all our available units:

http://www.managedbycornerstone.com

We typically have photos and video tours of each of the vacancies right here at our website.



(RLNE2632087)