1717 Paseo Jardin

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher basketball court tennis court range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry tennis court

Located at the end of the cul-de-sac with lots of privacy this home has amazing city views! The property features all three bedrooms downstairs and a laundry room convenient located next to the bedrooms, along with an open kitchen and dining room. The home features a long driveway to the side for extra cars and other type of vehicles. Within walking distance to Calle Serra Park featuring tennis and basketball courts and a great kids play are. Great schools and within minutes access to 57, 10, 210, 71 Freeways. Property needs some TLC and landlord is willing to work with a qualified renter to make this a good home for the right renter! Don't miss out!