Last updated October 23 2019

1717 Paseo Jardin

1717 Paseo Jardin · No Longer Available
Location

1717 Paseo Jardin, San Dimas, CA 91773
San Dimas

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
basketball court
tennis court
range
oven
Located at the end of the cul-de-sac with lots of privacy this home has amazing city views! The property features all three bedrooms downstairs and a laundry room convenient located next to the bedrooms, along with an open kitchen and dining room. The home features a long driveway to the side for extra cars and other type of vehicles. Within walking distance to Calle Serra Park featuring tennis and basketball courts and a great kids play are. Great schools and within minutes access to 57, 10, 210, 71 Freeways. Property needs some TLC and landlord is willing to work with a qualified renter to make this a good home for the right renter! Don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

