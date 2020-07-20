1633 Cypress Street

Amenities
Cozy, updated, single story home located in the Charter Oak School District. The home features tile floors and carpeting. The kitchen has granite counters and stainless steel appliances and a large eating area. There is also a formal dining room which leads to the large backyard which has a great shade tree. The carpeted living room has a fireplace. The master bedroom has a large, walk-in closet and has a door leading to the backyard. There is direct access to the two car garage which also has the washer/dryer hookups. Large, fenced side yard also. Gardener included.