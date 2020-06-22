1338 Paseo Zacate

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful well kept home located in the highly desirable quiet “Via Verde” neighborhood in San Dimas! 3 bedrooms/ 2.5 bathrooms with recent upgrades throughout including fresh paint inside and outside. Living Room offers dramatic high ceilings & light. Great backyard ideal for entertaining. Amenities included: central air & heat, stainless steel appliances & recessed lighting in kitchen, granite countertops throughout, washer dryer hookup, 2 car garage with lots of storage. Walk to Via Verde Country Club or Antonovich Trail. Convenient shopping, banking, everyday services & Bonelli Park close by. Easy access to the 10, 57, 210 and 71 fwy. Hurry this home won't last, see for yourself!