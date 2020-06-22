1338 Paseo Zacate

Amenities
Beautiful well kept home located in the highly desirable quiet “Via Verde” neighborhood in San Dimas! 3 bedrooms/ 2.5 bathrooms with recent upgrades throughout including fresh paint inside and outside. Living Room offers dramatic high ceilings & light. Great backyard ideal for entertaining. Amenities included: central air & heat, stainless steel appliances & recessed lighting in kitchen, granite countertops throughout, washer dryer hookup, 2 car garage with lots of storage. Walk to Via Verde Country Club or Antonovich Trail. Convenient shopping, banking, everyday services & Bonelli Park close by. Easy access to the 10, 57, 210 and 71 fwy. Hurry this home won't last, see for yourself!