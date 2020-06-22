All apartments in San Dimas
1338 Paseo Zacate
1338 Paseo Zacate

1338 Paseo Zacate · No Longer Available
Location

1338 Paseo Zacate, San Dimas, CA 91773
San Dimas

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful well kept home located in the highly desirable quiet “Via Verde” neighborhood in San Dimas! 3 bedrooms/ 2.5 bathrooms with recent upgrades throughout including fresh paint inside and outside. Living Room offers dramatic high ceilings & light. Great backyard ideal for entertaining. Amenities included: central air & heat, stainless steel appliances & recessed lighting in kitchen, granite countertops throughout, washer dryer hookup, 2 car garage with lots of storage. Walk to Via Verde Country Club or Antonovich Trail. Convenient shopping, banking, everyday services & Bonelli Park close by. Easy access to the 10, 57, 210 and 71 fwy. Hurry this home won't last, see for yourself!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

