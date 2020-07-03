All apartments in San Diego
Willow Glen Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

Willow Glen Apartments

3635 College Ave · (619) 304-1597
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
½ off 1st month rent on select units.
Location

3635 College Ave, San Diego, CA 92115
Redwood Village - Rolando Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3635-34 · Avail. Jul 26

$1,425

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 460 sqft

Unit 3635-50 · Avail. now

$1,425

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 460 sqft

Unit 3659-77 · Avail. now

$1,425

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 555 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3659-75 · Avail. now

$1,685

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 3635-49 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,685

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 3675-95 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,685

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Willow Glen Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
alarm system
bbq/grill
bike storage
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
As always we value your time so below you will find an overview of Willow Glen Apartments many features & rental information. Allow us to assist in making your search for a San Diego, CA apartment for rent a simple one. It is our endeavor to provide a site that covers all of the important information every prospect tenant would want to know about our apartments which includes Willow Glen Apartment Floor Plans Info, Community Amenities, Currently Available Apartment Units, Photography & Virtual Tours that make getting to know your new apartment home convenient as a click of the mouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $30/month per pet.
restrictions: No aggressive breeds. Weight limit: 25 lbs.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Willow Glen Apartments have any available units?
Willow Glen Apartments has 7 units available starting at $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does Willow Glen Apartments have?
Some of Willow Glen Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Willow Glen Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Willow Glen Apartments is offering the following rent specials: ½ off 1st month rent on select units.
Is Willow Glen Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Willow Glen Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Willow Glen Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Willow Glen Apartments offers parking.
Does Willow Glen Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Willow Glen Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Willow Glen Apartments have a pool?
No, Willow Glen Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Willow Glen Apartments have accessible units?
No, Willow Glen Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Willow Glen Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Willow Glen Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
