Amenities
Available 07/01/20 For rent is a ground-floor 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo available July 2, 2020 in the beautiful Waterbridge community in Rancho Bernardo. Please note the specifics of this property below. I have also provided a link to photos at the very bottom:
* 3 Bedroom and 2 bathrooms
* 2 assigned parking spots
* Washer + Dryer in unit
* Stainless steel appliances - steel, microwave, oven, and fridge
* Granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms
* Spacious patio
* Part of Poway Unified School District - one of the best in San Diego!
* Just a minute away from Highway 15
* Includes water, garbage, and sewage. All you pay is electric and cable.
* Giant pool, separate kiddie/senior pool, and separate Jacuzzi
* Well-maintained clubhouse which can be used for parties and get-togethers
* Many BBQ stations throughout community
* Playground with stone benches
* Tropical landscape with fountains and ponds
Photos can be seen here: https://photos.app.goo.gl/K3SMqFcmocCs9yJx9
(RLNE5842261)