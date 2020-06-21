All apartments in San Diego
Waterbridge
Waterbridge

17105 West Bernardo Drive · (424) 226-2632
Location

17105 West Bernardo Drive, San Diego, CA 92127
Rancho Bernardo

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2349 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,349

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Available 07/01/20 For rent is a ground-floor 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo available July 2, 2020 in the beautiful Waterbridge community in Rancho Bernardo. Please note the specifics of this property below. I have also provided a link to photos at the very bottom:

* 3 Bedroom and 2 bathrooms
* 2 assigned parking spots
* Washer + Dryer in unit
* Stainless steel appliances - steel, microwave, oven, and fridge
* Granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms
* Spacious patio
* Part of Poway Unified School District - one of the best in San Diego!
* Just a minute away from Highway 15
* Includes water, garbage, and sewage. All you pay is electric and cable.
* Giant pool, separate kiddie/senior pool, and separate Jacuzzi
* Well-maintained clubhouse which can be used for parties and get-togethers
* Many BBQ stations throughout community
* Playground with stone benches
* Tropical landscape with fountains and ponds

Photos can be seen here: https://photos.app.goo.gl/K3SMqFcmocCs9yJx9

(RLNE5842261)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Waterbridge have any available units?
Waterbridge has a unit available for $2,349 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does Waterbridge have?
Some of Waterbridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Waterbridge currently offering any rent specials?
Waterbridge isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Waterbridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Waterbridge is pet friendly.
Does Waterbridge offer parking?
Yes, Waterbridge does offer parking.
Does Waterbridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Waterbridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Waterbridge have a pool?
Yes, Waterbridge has a pool.
Does Waterbridge have accessible units?
No, Waterbridge does not have accessible units.
Does Waterbridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Waterbridge has units with dishwashers.
