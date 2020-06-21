Amenities

Available 07/01/20 For rent is a ground-floor 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo available July 2, 2020 in the beautiful Waterbridge community in Rancho Bernardo. Please note the specifics of this property below. I have also provided a link to photos at the very bottom:



* 3 Bedroom and 2 bathrooms

* 2 assigned parking spots

* Washer + Dryer in unit

* Stainless steel appliances - steel, microwave, oven, and fridge

* Granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms

* Spacious patio

* Part of Poway Unified School District - one of the best in San Diego!

* Just a minute away from Highway 15

* Includes water, garbage, and sewage. All you pay is electric and cable.

* Giant pool, separate kiddie/senior pool, and separate Jacuzzi

* Well-maintained clubhouse which can be used for parties and get-togethers

* Many BBQ stations throughout community

* Playground with stone benches

* Tropical landscape with fountains and ponds



Photos can be seen here: https://photos.app.goo.gl/K3SMqFcmocCs9yJx9



