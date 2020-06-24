All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
Village Woods Condominiums
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:55 AM

Village Woods Condominiums

3246 Ashford St · No Longer Available
Location

3246 Ashford St, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa East

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
Fantastic location in this lovely resort-style complex! Feels like you're on a year round' vacation with the HUGE heated pool and spa, relaxing chaise lounges and clubhouse! Hello after-work relaxation! Upper level nice two bedroom apartment with convenient eat-in bar! Shiny wood floors, generous-sized balcony ideal for enjoying views and fresh breeze. Rooms have large closets. 1 outdoor parking spot closely located to the unit! Plus, idyllic sunset views to Mt. Soledad. All this AND a Super location! Walk to Mesa College, shopping centers. 1 minute to 163/805. 5 minutes to major hospitals. This will go fast! Aval. August 1 with your good credit. No pets, sorry, no exceptions. $1675 includes water!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE195359)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Village Woods Condominiums have any available units?
Village Woods Condominiums doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does Village Woods Condominiums have?
Some of Village Woods Condominiums's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Village Woods Condominiums currently offering any rent specials?
Village Woods Condominiums is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Village Woods Condominiums pet-friendly?
No, Village Woods Condominiums is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does Village Woods Condominiums offer parking?
Yes, Village Woods Condominiums offers parking.
Does Village Woods Condominiums have units with washers and dryers?
No, Village Woods Condominiums does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Village Woods Condominiums have a pool?
Yes, Village Woods Condominiums has a pool.
Does Village Woods Condominiums have accessible units?
No, Village Woods Condominiums does not have accessible units.
Does Village Woods Condominiums have units with dishwashers?
No, Village Woods Condominiums does not have units with dishwashers.
