Village Woods Condominiums

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal parking pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool hot tub internet access

Fantastic location in this lovely resort-style complex! Feels like you're on a year round' vacation with the HUGE heated pool and spa, relaxing chaise lounges and clubhouse! Hello after-work relaxation! Upper level nice two bedroom apartment with convenient eat-in bar! Shiny wood floors, generous-sized balcony ideal for enjoying views and fresh breeze. Rooms have large closets. 1 outdoor parking spot closely located to the unit! Plus, idyllic sunset views to Mt. Soledad. All this AND a Super location! Walk to Mesa College, shopping centers. 1 minute to 163/805. 5 minutes to major hospitals. This will go fast! Aval. August 1 with your good credit. No pets, sorry, no exceptions. $1675 includes water!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE195359)