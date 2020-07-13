Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel bathtub garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill 24hr maintenance hot tub online portal package receiving

Welcome to Village Glen Apartments. We are ideally located in the Mission Village, area of San Diego, just above Mission Valley, within minutes of the Fashion Valley and Mission Valley Malls. Our easy access to major freeways makes getting to the beach, Downtown San Diego, or just about anywhere you want to go a breeze. All of our beautiful apartments have fully equipped kitchens, ceiling fans, large picture windows, wall to wall closets, and abundant cabinet space. Our community amenities are outstanding too, with a choice of five pools, barbecue and picnic areas, and six card-operated laundry facilities, with a card-operated laundry system for your convenience. Location, comfort, convenience, service and value, it's all here for you at Village Glen. Check us out today. Send in our online guest card, call us, or come by. Your new apartment home is ready!