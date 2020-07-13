All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like Village Glen Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
Village Glen Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:50 PM

Village Glen Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
3454 Ruffin Road · (858) 943-3444
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3454 Ruffin Road, San Diego, CA 92123

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3454-2W · Avail. now

$1,630

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3484-2F · Avail. Jul 27

$1,640

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 3453-1L · Avail. Jul 14

$1,965

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 3485-2B · Avail. Aug 18

$2,020

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3463-2P · Avail. Aug 12

$2,470

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Village Glen Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
24hr maintenance
hot tub
online portal
package receiving
Welcome to Village Glen Apartments. We are ideally located in the Mission Village, area of San Diego, just above Mission Valley, within minutes of the Fashion Valley and Mission Valley Malls. Our easy access to major freeways makes getting to the beach, Downtown San Diego, or just about anywhere you want to go a breeze. All of our beautiful apartments have fully equipped kitchens, ceiling fans, large picture windows, wall to wall closets, and abundant cabinet space. Our community amenities are outstanding too, with a choice of five pools, barbecue and picnic areas, and six card-operated laundry facilities, with a card-operated laundry system for your convenience. Location, comfort, convenience, service and value, it's all here for you at Village Glen. Check us out today. Send in our online guest card, call us, or come by. Your new apartment home is ready!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $700 (1 Bed) $800 (2 Bed) $1000 (3 Bed) Up to two months rent based on credit
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot. 1 free assigned parking space with additional tandem parking spaces priced at $75 per month. Please contact our leasing office for our full Parking Policy.
Storage Details: Waiting list for dual spaces ($50/month)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Village Glen Apartments have any available units?
Village Glen Apartments has 5 units available starting at $1,630 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does Village Glen Apartments have?
Some of Village Glen Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Village Glen Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Village Glen Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Village Glen Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Village Glen Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does Village Glen Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Village Glen Apartments offers parking.
Does Village Glen Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Village Glen Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Village Glen Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Village Glen Apartments has a pool.
Does Village Glen Apartments have accessible units?
No, Village Glen Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Village Glen Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Village Glen Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Village Glen Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real
San Diego, CA 92130
Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Montecito Point
4179 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
The Merian
601 11th Avenue
San Diego, CA 92101
Pinnacle on the Park
424 15th St Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92101
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120
Terraza La Jolla
5165 Luigi Terrace
San Diego, CA 92122
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity