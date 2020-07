Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage car charging cc payments clubhouse concierge courtyard e-payments game room guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby media room nest technology online portal shuffle board

We want U. With all of UR personality. UR voice. UR ideals. UR flaws.



Youre not one for conformity. When others zig, you zag. Thats why we created URBANA just for you. So pack it in, developing artist; we cant wait to see what youll create at your new downtown San Diego apartment. Bring the attitude, diva; youve finally found a place thats as stylish and sexy as you are. Hunker down, startup entrepreneur with the ambition to change the world; you know more than anyone that one tiny idea is worth more than a thousand big dreams.



At URBANA, its not just stylishly designed livings spaces and thoughtfully considered amenities. Youre also just steps from the ballpark and surrounded by the best of San Diegos up and coming culinary scene. These Studio, One and Two bedroom apartments for rent in downtown San Diego offers easy access to everything you love about downtown urban living. So step inside and discover the URBANA lifestyle experience. This is URBANA. This is Yours. Make it your own. Welcome.