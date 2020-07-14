Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes.
A short drive north of the city of San Diego lies the community of Tierrasanta. Its ideally placed; an expanse of wide-open green space and the rugged hills of Mission Trails Regional Park on one side, the meandering San Diego River in the south and clusters of urban and retail destinations in every direction.
-Off Leash Dog Park - Basketball Court/Tennis Court - Beautiful Landscaping - Business Center - Cable Available - Children's Play Area - Clubhouse - Copy & Fax Services - Covered Parking - Easy Access to Freeways - Easy Access to Shopping - High-Speed Internet Access - On-call Maintenance - On-site Maintenance - Picnic Area with Barbecue - Public Parks Nearby - Solar Heated Swimming Pool(s) and Hot Tub(s) - Fitness Center
Pet Restrictions: -No pit bulls/ pit bull mixes -100lb weight limit -max of two pets per apartment
*Additional Security Deposit: Dog Deposit: $400 plus an extra $50/month Cat Deposit: $350 plus an extra $30/month
Trash/water/sewage: flat $45/month
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 7, 13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $300-$400
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot, carports.
