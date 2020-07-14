All apartments in San Diego
Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes

5410 Repecho Dr · (806) 298-6005
Location

5410 Repecho Dr, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Ridgepoint-1

$1,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Ridgepoint-2

$2,110

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Skyline-1

$2,130

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Summit-1

$1,965

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

Summit-2

$2,310

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

Crest-1

$2,060

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes.

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
bathtub
extra storage
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
carport
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
community garden
A short drive north of the city of San Diego lies the community of Tierrasanta. Its ideally placed; an expanse of wide-open green space and the rugged hills of Mission Trails Regional Park on one side, the meandering San Diego River in the south and clusters of urban and retail destinations in every direction.

-Off Leash Dog Park
- Basketball Court/Tennis Court
- Beautiful Landscaping
- Business Center
- Cable Available
- Children's Play Area
- Clubhouse
- Copy & Fax Services
- Covered Parking
- Easy Access to Freeways
- Easy Access to Shopping
- High-Speed Internet Access
- On-call Maintenance
- On-site Maintenance
- Picnic Area with Barbecue
- Public Parks Nearby
- Solar Heated Swimming Pool(s) and Hot Tub(s)
- Fitness Center

Pet Restrictions:
-No pit bulls/ pit bull mixes
-100lb weight limit
-max of two pets per apartment

*Additional Security Deposit:
Dog Deposit: $400 plus an extra $50/month
Cat Deposit: $350 plus an extra $30/month

Trash/water/sewage: flat $45/month

Apartment ________:

(RLNE2548176)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7, 13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $300-$400
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot, carports.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes have any available units?
Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,800 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,965. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes have?
Some of Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.

