Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes.

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets bathtub extra storage Property Amenities basketball court business center carport clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub internet access pet friendly tennis court community garden

A short drive north of the city of San Diego lies the community of Tierrasanta. Its ideally placed; an expanse of wide-open green space and the rugged hills of Mission Trails Regional Park on one side, the meandering San Diego River in the south and clusters of urban and retail destinations in every direction.



Pet Restrictions:

-No pit bulls/ pit bull mixes

-100lb weight limit

-max of two pets per apartment



*Additional Security Deposit:

Dog Deposit: $400 plus an extra $50/month

Cat Deposit: $350 plus an extra $30/month



Trash/water/sewage: flat $45/month



