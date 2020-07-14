All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like The Ridge at San Diego.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
The Ridge at San Diego
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:09 AM

The Ridge at San Diego

4665 Home Ave · (469) 275-4630
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
City Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4665 Home Ave, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 55 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,694

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Unit 65 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,699

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 925 sqft

Unit 66 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,769

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 925 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Ridge at San Diego.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
dog grooming area
e-payments
hot tub
Welcome to The Ridge at San Diego Apartments, where convenience and quality combine! Our cozy apartment community is ideally located near a wide selection of shops, schools, restaurants, and commuter-friendly freeways. The Ridge at San Diego combines a wealth of recreational amenities and comfortable residences with affordable monthly rental payments to give you the best value. Quality living at affordable prices in a convenient location makes The Ridge the perfect place to call home. We've considered every comfort and convenience in our four unique two bedroom floor plans to ensure your stay here is enjoyable and pleasant. Apartment amenities include a private balcony or patio, an all electric gourmet kitchen, plush carpeting, ceiling fans, spacious walk-in closets, and so much more! The Ridge at San Diego gives you the flexibility to balance the needs of life both inside and outside of your home. Community features include a soothing spa, sparkling swimming pool, gated access, an on-site laundry facility, ample parking, and professional management. Pets are welcome so bring the whole family! Visit us today and discover the way of life you've been searching for.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 refundable up to $250
limit: 2 pets per apartment
rent: $30
restrictions: Breed restrictions do apply. See your community office for more details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Ridge at San Diego have any available units?
The Ridge at San Diego has 7 units available starting at $1,694 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does The Ridge at San Diego have?
Some of The Ridge at San Diego's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Ridge at San Diego currently offering any rent specials?
The Ridge at San Diego is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Ridge at San Diego pet-friendly?
Yes, The Ridge at San Diego is pet friendly.
Does The Ridge at San Diego offer parking?
Yes, The Ridge at San Diego offers parking.
Does The Ridge at San Diego have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Ridge at San Diego does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Ridge at San Diego have a pool?
Yes, The Ridge at San Diego has a pool.
Does The Ridge at San Diego have accessible units?
Yes, The Ridge at San Diego has accessible units.
Does The Ridge at San Diego have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Ridge at San Diego has units with dishwashers.
Interested in The Ridge at San Diego?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

K1
330 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115
Dylan Point Loma
2930 Barnard St
San Diego, CA 92110
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St
San Diego, CA 92103
One Paseo
3275 Del Mar Heights Road
San Diego, CA 92130
Elan Loma Highlands
2185 Chatsworth Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92106
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd
San Diego, CA 92130

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity