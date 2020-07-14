Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill dog grooming area e-payments hot tub

Welcome to The Ridge at San Diego Apartments, where convenience and quality combine! Our cozy apartment community is ideally located near a wide selection of shops, schools, restaurants, and commuter-friendly freeways. The Ridge at San Diego combines a wealth of recreational amenities and comfortable residences with affordable monthly rental payments to give you the best value. Quality living at affordable prices in a convenient location makes The Ridge the perfect place to call home. We've considered every comfort and convenience in our four unique two bedroom floor plans to ensure your stay here is enjoyable and pleasant. Apartment amenities include a private balcony or patio, an all electric gourmet kitchen, plush carpeting, ceiling fans, spacious walk-in closets, and so much more! The Ridge at San Diego gives you the flexibility to balance the needs of life both inside and outside of your home. Community features include a soothing spa, sparkling swimming pool, gated access, an on-site laundry facility, ample parking, and professional management. Pets are welcome so bring the whole family! Visit us today and discover the way of life you've been searching for.