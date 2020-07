Amenities

Some say that home is where the Wi-Fi connects automatically. However, at The Landing Apartments, we know that what matters the most is feeling relaxed and welcomed as soon as you step over the threshold. Blending designer touches with modern amenities and spacious floor plans, our luxury apartments in San Diego, CA, offer you exactly what you need for a five-star living experience. Pets welcome!

Gear up for a whole new approach towards apartment living and discover the perks that come attached with San Diego address. Our one and two-bedroom homes are modernly designed with open concept living areas, outdoor recreation spaces like patios or balconies, and bedrooms that are well-separated for ample privacy. The kitchens are well-equipped with all the needed appliances, and there's a full-size washer and dryer set, central heating system, and window coverings in each one of our homes.



To take your lifestyle to the next level, our community made sure to add an impressive array of on-site