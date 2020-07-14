The Cathryn

Amenities
Luxury living in the heart of Bankers Hill! Fall in love with amazing views of the San Diego Bay, and walk to Hillcrest, Little Italy and Balboa Park to enjoy cafes, restaurants and more. This fully renovated community is located just 5 minutes away from downtown San Diego. This is luxury living with upscale finishes, spacious apartment homes, custom cabinetry, white quartz counter tops, mosaic tile back splash, brand new stainless steel appliances, secure individual walk-in storage, washer and dryer inside your home, wood like floors (vinyl wood plank flooring), elevator, gated entry and assigned parking, air conditioning and heating system, and much more. Hurry, our pet-friendly community has apartment homes ready to move-in!