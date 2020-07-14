All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:25 AM

The Cathryn

2980 1st Ave · (858) 842-5343
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2980 1st Ave, San Diego, CA 92103
Park West

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1C · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 755 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1A · Avail. now

$3,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1280 sqft

Unit 2A · Avail. now

$3,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1280 sqft

Unit 3A · Avail. now

$3,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1280 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Cathryn.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
elevator
parking
bike storage
carport
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
Luxury living in the heart of Bankers Hill! Fall in love with amazing views of the San Diego Bay, and walk to Hillcrest, Little Italy and Balboa Park to enjoy cafes, restaurants and more. This fully renovated community is located just 5 minutes away from downtown San Diego. This is luxury living with upscale finishes, spacious apartment homes, custom cabinetry, white quartz counter tops, mosaic tile back splash, brand new stainless steel appliances, secure individual walk-in storage, washer and dryer inside your home, wood like floors (vinyl wood plank flooring), elevator, gated entry and assigned parking, air conditioning and heating system, and much more. Hurry, our pet-friendly community has apartment homes ready to move-in!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30
Deposit: One half monthly rent upon approved credit
Move-in Fees: Resident pays for water/sewer/trash
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: One half of the monthly rent on approved credit
fee: None
limit: 2
rent: $50 per month per dog, $50 per two cats
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply, dogs under 50 Lbs
Parking Details: Some covered space, majority are open spaces.
Storage Details: Each home comes with a separate storage locker.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Cathryn have any available units?
The Cathryn has 4 units available starting at $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does The Cathryn have?
Some of The Cathryn's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Cathryn currently offering any rent specials?
The Cathryn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Cathryn pet-friendly?
Yes, The Cathryn is pet friendly.
Does The Cathryn offer parking?
Yes, The Cathryn offers parking.
Does The Cathryn have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Cathryn offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Cathryn have a pool?
No, The Cathryn does not have a pool.
Does The Cathryn have accessible units?
Yes, The Cathryn has accessible units.
Does The Cathryn have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Cathryn has units with dishwashers.
