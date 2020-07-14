The Cathryn

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible elevator parking bike storage carport e-payments online portal smoke-free community

Luxury living in the heart of Bankers Hill! Fall in love with amazing views of the San Diego Bay, and walk to Hillcrest, Little Italy and Balboa Park to enjoy cafes, restaurants and more. This fully renovated community is located just 5 minutes away from downtown San Diego. This is luxury living with upscale finishes, spacious apartment homes, custom cabinetry, white quartz counter tops, mosaic tile back splash, brand new stainless steel appliances, secure individual walk-in storage, washer and dryer inside your home, wood like floors (vinyl wood plank flooring), elevator, gated entry and assigned parking, air conditioning and heating system, and much more. Hurry, our pet-friendly community has apartment homes ready to move-in!