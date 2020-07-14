Studios 435

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished garbage disposal patio / balcony stainless steel hardwood floors microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse concierge courtyard elevator gym parking internet access on-site laundry cats allowed 24hr maintenance bike storage conference room e-payments guest suite key fob access trash valet valet service

Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!Now leasing, STUDIOS435 is an urban apartment community in the heart of East Village, the exhilarating arts district of San Diego. Just steps from the Gaslamp Quarter and Petco Park, STUDIOS435 offers a premier downtown location. Jump on the Coaster one block outside your door to travel almost anywhere in San Diego County.Our fully furnished, chic studios feature high-end appliances and an all-inclusive utility, internet, and cable package for a small additional fee. With an on-site gym, business center, and lounges, everything you need is here. Simply bring your toothbrush and we provide the rest! Call today to receive timely offers when you schedule a tour.