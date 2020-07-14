Studios 435

Lease Length: 3-6, 9, 12 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: $99 OAC
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Smart Home by Trinity: $99/month, Flat Utility Fee: $50/month, Furniture Rental: $25-$99/month
Pets Allowed: dogs
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet/month
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: Pit Bull Terrier, StaffordshireTerrier, Doberman Pinscher, Rottweiler, Presa Canarios, Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Wolf-hybrid, Mastiff, Chow Chow
Parking Details: Street Parking.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.