Studios 435
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

Studios 435

435 13th Street · (907) 318-7573
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Welcome home! Application Fees are on us! --- Welcome Home! Your Application Fees Are On Us! Call or visit us to get the special code!
Location

435 13th Street, San Diego, CA 92101
East Village

Price and availability

VERIFIED 34 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 205 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 188 sqft

Unit 106 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,545

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 202 sqft

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$1,545

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 202 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Studios 435.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
stainless steel
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
internet access
on-site laundry
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
bike storage
conference room
e-payments
guest suite
key fob access
trash valet
valet service
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!Now leasing, STUDIOS435 is an urban apartment community in the heart of East Village, the exhilarating arts district of San Diego. Just steps from the Gaslamp Quarter and Petco Park, STUDIOS435 offers a premier downtown location. Jump on the Coaster one block outside your door to travel almost anywhere in San Diego County.Our fully furnished, chic studios feature high-end appliances and an all-inclusive utility, internet, and cable package for a small additional fee. With an on-site gym, business center, and lounges, everything you need is here. Simply bring your toothbrush and we provide the rest! Call today to receive timely offers when you schedule a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: $99 OAC
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Smart Home by Trinity: $99/month, Flat Utility Fee: $50/month, Furniture Rental: $25-$99/month
Pets Allowed: dogs
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet/month
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: Pit Bull Terrier, StaffordshireTerrier, Doberman Pinscher, Rottweiler, Presa Canarios, Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Wolf-hybrid, Mastiff, Chow Chow
Parking Details: Street Parking.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Studios 435 have any available units?
Studios 435 has 11 units available starting at $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does Studios 435 have?
Some of Studios 435's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Studios 435 currently offering any rent specials?
Studios 435 is offering the following rent specials: Welcome home! Application Fees are on us! --- Welcome Home! Your Application Fees Are On Us! Call or visit us to get the special code!
Is Studios 435 pet-friendly?
Yes, Studios 435 is pet friendly.
Does Studios 435 offer parking?
Yes, Studios 435 offers parking.
Does Studios 435 have units with washers and dryers?
No, Studios 435 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Studios 435 have a pool?
No, Studios 435 does not have a pool.
Does Studios 435 have accessible units?
Yes, Studios 435 has accessible units.
Does Studios 435 have units with dishwashers?
No, Studios 435 does not have units with dishwashers.
