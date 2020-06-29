Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments.

Lease Length: 4-15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35/applicant
Deposit: $300 (1 Bed); $400 (2 Bed); $500 (3 Bed) OAC; Up to one additional month's rent based on approval
Move-in Fees: $100 holding deposit (applied to deposit upon move in)
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $400
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: No Weight Restriction; Breed Restriction: Presa Canario, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Bull Terrier, and any mixed type of these breeds
Parking Details: 1 Bedroom: 1 assigned space (either garage or carport) 2 Bedroom: 2 Assigned spaces (make up of garage, carport and uncovered) Additional rentable parking spaces available.
Storage Details: Storage closets available for rent: ranging from $30-$125