Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:53 PM

Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments

9865 Erma Rd · (863) 270-2042
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9865 Erma Rd, San Diego, CA 92131
Miramar Ranch North

Price and availability

VERIFIED 15 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 236 · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 741 sqft

Unit 234 · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 741 sqft

Unit 355 · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 741 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 358 · Avail. now

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1020 sqft

Unit 308 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,760

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1034 sqft

Unit 332 · Avail. Aug 9

$2,875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1034 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
nest technology
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
car charging
carport
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog grooming area
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
game room
google fiber
green community
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
nest technology
new construction
online portal
package receiving
pool table

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35/applicant
Deposit: $300 (1 Bed); $400 (2 Bed); $500 (3 Bed) OAC; Up to one additional month's rent based on approval
Move-in Fees: $100 holding deposit (applied to deposit upon move in)
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $400
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: No Weight Restriction; Breed Restriction: Presa Canario, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Bull Terrier, and any mixed type of these breeds
Parking Details: 1 Bedroom: 1 assigned space (either garage or carport) 2 Bedroom: 2 Assigned spaces (make up of garage, carport and uncovered) Additional rentable parking spaces available.
Storage Details: Storage closets available for rent: ranging from $30-$125

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments have any available units?
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments has 10 units available starting at $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments have?
Some of Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and nest technology. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments offers parking.
Does Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments has a pool.
Does Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments has accessible units.
Does Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments has units with dishwashers.

