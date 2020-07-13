Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator bathtub microwave oven range Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly online portal

At Solstice Apartment Homes, you are within minutes of San Diego State University, shopping, dining, entertainment and major freeways. Just a short distance from Downtown, major shopping malls, hip San Diego neighborhoods, hiking and beaches! Whether you're looking for a peaceful retreat from the pressures of the workday world, or an ideal setting for your fun-loving lifestyle, at Solstice Apartments, we're confident you'll find the perfect place to call home!



