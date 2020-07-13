All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:56 AM

Solstice Apartment Homes

7240 El Cajon Boulevard · (619) 597-1568
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7240 El Cajon Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Solstice Apartment Homes.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
online portal
At Solstice Apartment Homes, you are within minutes of San Diego State University, shopping, dining, entertainment and major freeways. Just a short distance from Downtown, major shopping malls, hip San Diego neighborhoods, hiking and beaches! Whether you're looking for a peaceful retreat from the pressures of the workday world, or an ideal setting for your fun-loving lifestyle, at Solstice Apartments, we're confident you'll find the perfect place to call home!

Call us 24 hours per day to speak with a leasing specialist!!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $1,000
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Cats and Dogs 25 lbs. or less accepted
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Solstice Apartment Homes have any available units?
Solstice Apartment Homes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does Solstice Apartment Homes have?
Some of Solstice Apartment Homes's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Solstice Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Solstice Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Solstice Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Solstice Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Solstice Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Solstice Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Solstice Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Solstice Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Solstice Apartment Homes have a pool?
No, Solstice Apartment Homes does not have a pool.
Does Solstice Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Solstice Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Solstice Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Solstice Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Solstice Apartment Homes?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

