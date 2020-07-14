Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator air conditioning bathtub carpet oven range Property Amenities on-site laundry pool parking hot tub playground

Royal Village Apartments offers quiet, safe, clean apartments for rent in a pleasant and attractive suburb of San Diego. Royal Village is a gated community and features 2 well maintained pool areas, 2 laundry room facilities, and pre-wire for cable. It's close to public transportation. Apartments are available for rent with balconies and patios for your added enjoyment and comfort. Royal Village is known in particular for its friendly atmosphere and good neighborliness. San Diego itself is one of the most attractive cities in the US, boasting a mild climate, a lovely ocean side location, and of course, a thriving economy with plenty of job opportunities. It offers world class entertainment, medical facilities and of course, shopping. An evening in San Diego might take you to the famous Victorian Gaslamp district, where you can choose from many of outstanding restaurants offering cuisine from around the world. And before you dine, enjoy a stroll around the area by the light of the many