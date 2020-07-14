All apartments in San Diego
Royal Village Apartments
Royal Village Apartments

1435 Elder Ave · (619) 202-8279
Location

1435 Elder Ave, San Diego, CA 92154
Egger Highlands

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1465-H · Avail. Aug 11

$1,672

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

Unit 1461-E · Avail. Aug 21

$1,672

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

Unit 1445-P · Avail. Jul 20

$1,692

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Royal Village Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
parking
hot tub
playground
Royal Village Apartments offers quiet, safe, clean apartments for rent in a pleasant and attractive suburb of San Diego. Royal Village is a gated community and features 2 well maintained pool areas, 2 laundry room facilities, and pre-wire for cable. It's close to public transportation. Apartments are available for rent with balconies and patios for your added enjoyment and comfort. Royal Village is known in particular for its friendly atmosphere and good neighborliness. San Diego itself is one of the most attractive cities in the US, boasting a mild climate, a lovely ocean side location, and of course, a thriving economy with plenty of job opportunities. It offers world class entertainment, medical facilities and of course, shopping. An evening in San Diego might take you to the famous Victorian Gaslamp district, where you can choose from many of outstanding restaurants offering cuisine from around the world. And before you dine, enjoy a stroll around the area by the light of the many

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $400-$600
Move-in Fees: $400 admin fee
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Royal Village Apartments have any available units?
Royal Village Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,672 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does Royal Village Apartments have?
Some of Royal Village Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Royal Village Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Royal Village Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Royal Village Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Royal Village Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does Royal Village Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Royal Village Apartments offers parking.
Does Royal Village Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Royal Village Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Royal Village Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Royal Village Apartments has a pool.
Does Royal Village Apartments have accessible units?
No, Royal Village Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Royal Village Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Royal Village Apartments has units with dishwashers.
