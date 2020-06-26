River Front

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage walk in closets Property Amenities business center car charging courtyard dog park elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub internet access pet friendly garage 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bike storage e-payments guest parking internet cafe key fob access online portal package receiving

YouTube videos available for leasing tours! Contact our office today for more details!



Amenity Package Includes

Solar generated electricity in the common areas, solar generated heat in the pool and spa, recycling practices, weather based irrigation.

Our Fitness Center offers a full array of cardio and weight equipment; treadmills, elliptical, bikes, free weights, machine weights and stretching equipment.

Free Wi-Fi in Leasing Office, Business Center and in pool area

Fully operation Business Center with three computers, fax machine, copier and printer

Fenced in Dog Park within community

Prime Location Benefits

We are located along the San Diego River Trail in between Fashion Valley and Mission Valley Malls

Less drive time, more down time!

Whether you're running an errand, catching a movie, shopping at the malls or escaping to the beach, chances are you'll be there before you know it, by foot, bike, trolley or car

Walk, bike or hike along the San Diego River

Westfield Mission Valley Mall

Westfield Fashion Valley Mall

San Diego Art Institute

3 San Diego Trolley Stations

Grocery Stores and Restaurants

Trader Joes across the street!