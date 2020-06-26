All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like River Front.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
River Front
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

River Front

Open Now until 6pm
750 Camino de la Reina · (407) 268-6206
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Mission Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

750 Camino de la Reina, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Saga-1

$2,315

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 977 sqft

Royal-1

$2,365

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1006 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from River Front.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
car charging
courtyard
dog park
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
garage
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bike storage
e-payments
guest parking
internet cafe
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
YouTube videos available for leasing tours! Contact our office today for more details!

Amenity Package Includes
Solar generated electricity in the common areas, solar generated heat in the pool and spa, recycling practices, weather based irrigation.
Our Fitness Center offers a full array of cardio and weight equipment; treadmills, elliptical, bikes, free weights, machine weights and stretching equipment.
Free Wi-Fi in Leasing Office, Business Center and in pool area
Fully operation Business Center with three computers, fax machine, copier and printer
Fenced in Dog Park within community
Prime Location Benefits
We are located along the San Diego River Trail in between Fashion Valley and Mission Valley Malls
Less drive time, more down time!
Whether you're running an errand, catching a movie, shopping at the malls or escaping to the beach, chances are you'll be there before you know it, by foot, bike, trolley or car
Walk, bike or hike along the San Diego River
Westfield Mission Valley Mall
Westfield Fashion Valley Mall
San Diego Art Institute
3 San Diego Trolley Stations
Grocery Stores and Restaurants
Trader Joes across the street!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Application Fee
Deposit: $500 Deposit
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
deposit: $400
limit: 2
rent: $50
Dogs
deposit: $400
rent: $50
Cats
deposit: $400
rent: $50
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.
Storage Details: Storage rooms in underground garage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does River Front have any available units?
River Front offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $2,315. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does River Front have?
Some of River Front's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is River Front currently offering any rent specials?
River Front is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is River Front pet-friendly?
Yes, River Front is pet friendly.
Does River Front offer parking?
Yes, River Front offers parking.
Does River Front have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, River Front offers units with in unit laundry.
Does River Front have a pool?
Yes, River Front has a pool.
Does River Front have accessible units?
No, River Front does not have accessible units.
Does River Front have units with dishwashers?
Yes, River Front has units with dishwashers.
Interested in River Front?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Florida Place
3440 Florida St
San Diego, CA 92104
Aspen Park
3505 Reynard Way
San Diego, CA 92103
Mariner's Cove Apartments
4392 W Point Loma Blvd
San Diego, CA 92107
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct
San Diego, CA 92130
Il Palazzo
2040 Columbia St
San Diego, CA 92101
La Jolla Crossroads
9085 University City
San Diego, CA 92122
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr
San Diego, CA 92110

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity