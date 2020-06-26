River Front

Amenities
YouTube videos available for leasing tours! Contact our office today for more details!
Amenity Package Includes
Solar generated electricity in the common areas, solar generated heat in the pool and spa, recycling practices, weather based irrigation.
Our Fitness Center offers a full array of cardio and weight equipment; treadmills, elliptical, bikes, free weights, machine weights and stretching equipment.
Free Wi-Fi in Leasing Office, Business Center and in pool area
Fully operation Business Center with three computers, fax machine, copier and printer
Fenced in Dog Park within community
Prime Location Benefits
We are located along the San Diego River Trail in between Fashion Valley and Mission Valley Malls
Less drive time, more down time!
Whether you're running an errand, catching a movie, shopping at the malls or escaping to the beach, chances are you'll be there before you know it, by foot, bike, trolley or car
Walk, bike or hike along the San Diego River
Westfield Mission Valley Mall
Westfield Fashion Valley Mall
San Diego Art Institute
3 San Diego Trolley Stations
Grocery Stores and Restaurants
Trader Joes across the street!