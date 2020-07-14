All apartments in San Diego
Portofino
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:08 AM

Portofino

2500 Northside Dr · (408) 837-7963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2500 Northside Dr, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Amalfi-1

$2,060

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 727 sqft

Bernini-1

$2,180

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

Ra Scala-1

$2,270

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 894 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Emanuelle-1

$2,630

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1154 sqft

Castello-1

$2,640

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1162 sqft

Genoa-1

$2,660

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1138 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Florentina-1

$3,165

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 4373 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Portofino.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
business center
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
conference room
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
media room
nest technology
online portal
package receiving
pool table
yoga

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500 Deposit (additional deposit based on credit)
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $400
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: 100 lbs weight limit
Parking Details: 1 assigned space for one bedroom / 2 assigned space for two bedrooms (assigned spaces consist of Garages/Carports/Uncovered)Additional Rentable Assigned spaces for $75.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Portofino have any available units?
Portofino offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $2,060, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $2,630, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $3,165. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does Portofino have?
Some of Portofino's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Portofino currently offering any rent specials?
Portofino is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Portofino pet-friendly?
Yes, Portofino is pet friendly.
Does Portofino offer parking?
Yes, Portofino offers parking.
Does Portofino have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Portofino offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Portofino have a pool?
Yes, Portofino has a pool.
Does Portofino have accessible units?
No, Portofino does not have accessible units.
Does Portofino have units with dishwashers?
No, Portofino does not have units with dishwashers.
