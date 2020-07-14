Lease Length: 4-15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500 Deposit (additional deposit based on credit)
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $400
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: 100 lbs weight limit
Parking Details: 1 assigned space for one bedroom / 2 assigned space for two bedrooms (assigned spaces consist of Garages/Carports/Uncovered)Additional Rentable Assigned spaces for $75.