All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like Pennsylvania Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
Pennsylvania Avenue
Last updated June 25 2020 at 1:21 AM

Pennsylvania Avenue

1402 Pennsylvania Ave · (619) 916-4462
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Hillcrest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1402 Pennsylvania Ave, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pennsylvania Avenue.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
courtyard
online portal
Charming Courtyard living in the heart of Hillcrest. Large 1 and 2 bedroom apartments, some with patios/balconies and wood burning fireplaces. Walking distance to Balboa Park, the Zoo, shopping and restaurants. Nearby to schools and City College. Downtown and freeway access only blocks away. As a resident you'll enjoy the quiet setting, available sun deck, area, laundry facilities on property, storage locker for personal use and off street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per applicant 18 years or older
Deposit: Varies for cost and apartment size
Move-in Fees: $0
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, fish
deposit: Varies on size and cost of apt.
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
deposit: $300
limit: 2
Parking Details: 1 space per unit.
Storage Details: 1 storage locker for each unit in the laundry room

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pennsylvania Avenue have any available units?
Pennsylvania Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does Pennsylvania Avenue have?
Some of Pennsylvania Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pennsylvania Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
Pennsylvania Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pennsylvania Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, Pennsylvania Avenue is pet friendly.
Does Pennsylvania Avenue offer parking?
Yes, Pennsylvania Avenue offers parking.
Does Pennsylvania Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, Pennsylvania Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Pennsylvania Avenue have a pool?
No, Pennsylvania Avenue does not have a pool.
Does Pennsylvania Avenue have accessible units?
No, Pennsylvania Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does Pennsylvania Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pennsylvania Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Pennsylvania Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo
San Diego, CA 92108
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave
San Diego, CA 92120
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct
San Diego, CA 92119
Ascent at Campus of Life
10785 Pomerado Road
San Diego, CA 92131
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca
San Diego, CA 92037
Elán The Plaza Apartments
4955 Narragansett Avenue
San Diego, CA 92107
The Villas at Camino Bernardo
11203 Paseo Montanoso
San Diego, CA 92127
SOFI Highlands
11600 Compass Point Dr N
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity