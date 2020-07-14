Pennsylvania Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed parking on-site laundry courtyard online portal

Charming Courtyard living in the heart of Hillcrest. Large 1 and 2 bedroom apartments, some with patios/balconies and wood burning fireplaces. Walking distance to Balboa Park, the Zoo, shopping and restaurants. Nearby to schools and City College. Downtown and freeway access only blocks away. As a resident you'll enjoy the quiet setting, available sun deck, area, laundry facilities on property, storage locker for personal use and off street parking.