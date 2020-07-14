Pennsylvania Avenue

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per applicant 18 years or older
Deposit: Varies for cost and apartment size
Move-in Fees: $0
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, fish
limit: 2
Cats
deposit: $300
limit: 2
Parking Details: 1 space per unit.
Storage Details: 1 storage locker for each unit in the laundry room