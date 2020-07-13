Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly hot tub internet access

Sunlit Apartments In South Bay San Diego, CA



Enchantingly picturesque living awaits at Pacific Point Apartments in San Diego, CA. Our charming apartments are located less than 15 minutes south of Downtown San Diego and 5 from the glittering Pacific Ocean. Tucked into lush green, park-like lawns, Pacific Point Apartments provide the perfect backdrop for South Bay living in San Diego. Live conveniently near work, school, recreation, and entertainment, with plenty of outlets for restorative retreat and easy access to freeways and shopping. Pacific Point offers lovely amenities that are sure to make your SoCal life the sun-kissed dream you've always envisioned. Take a look at our community photos to get a glimpse of the delightful life you can expect at Pacific Point in South Bay San Diego!



Pacific Point Apartments: A Home That's Uniquely Yours



Living in San Diego's South Bay is exceptionally satisfying at Pacific Point Apartments. Our exclusive two bedroom apartment floor plan provi