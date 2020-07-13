All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:50 PM

Pacific Point

Open Now until 6pm
768 Hollister St · (619) 202-8273
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

768 Hollister St, San Diego, CA 92154
Palm City

Price and availability

VERIFIED 37 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 112 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,748

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 032 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,755

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 038 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,778

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pacific Point.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
hot tub
internet access
Sunlit Apartments In South Bay San Diego, CA

Enchantingly picturesque living awaits at Pacific Point Apartments in San Diego, CA. Our charming apartments are located less than 15 minutes south of Downtown San Diego and 5 from the glittering Pacific Ocean. Tucked into lush green, park-like lawns, Pacific Point Apartments provide the perfect backdrop for South Bay living in San Diego. Live conveniently near work, school, recreation, and entertainment, with plenty of outlets for restorative retreat and easy access to freeways and shopping. Pacific Point offers lovely amenities that are sure to make your SoCal life the sun-kissed dream you've always envisioned. Take a look at our community photos to get a glimpse of the delightful life you can expect at Pacific Point in South Bay San Diego!

Pacific Point Apartments: A Home That's Uniquely Yours

Living in San Diego's South Bay is exceptionally satisfying at Pacific Point Apartments. Our exclusive two bedroom apartment floor plan provi

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply; Select Homes Only
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Pacific Point have any available units?
Pacific Point has 6 units available starting at $1,748 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does Pacific Point have?
Some of Pacific Point's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pacific Point currently offering any rent specials?
Pacific Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pacific Point pet-friendly?
Yes, Pacific Point is pet friendly.
Does Pacific Point offer parking?
Yes, Pacific Point offers parking.
Does Pacific Point have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Pacific Point offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Pacific Point have a pool?
Yes, Pacific Point has a pool.
Does Pacific Point have accessible units?
No, Pacific Point does not have accessible units.
Does Pacific Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pacific Point has units with dishwashers.

