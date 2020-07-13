Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets oven range Property Amenities accessible parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly

Our community is located in a wonderful neighborhood surrounded by parks, shopping and entertainment. Retreat and relax in the comfort of your home after a long day. Living in San Diego is the best place to enhance your lifestyle with an exciting night out around town! Enjoy the inviting ambiance of your new apartment home at Oro Vista Villas. Choose from one of our three creative and spacious floor plans elegantly designed with you in mind. Oro Vista Villas apartment homes feature a private balcony or patio, gourmet electric kitchen, plush wall-to-wall carpeting and oversized walk-in closets in select units. Discover top-notch amenities and fantastic community features at Oro Vista Villas Apartments. Escape from the year-round sunshine by taking a cool and refreshing swim in our sparkling swimming pool. Entertain guests with a massive cookout in our barbeque and picnic area. Enjoy a quiet night unwinding in the hot tub. Visit our photo gallery now and you’ll see why Oro Vista Villas i