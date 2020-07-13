All apartments in San Diego
Oro Vista Villas
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:54 AM

Oro Vista Villas

1767 Oro Vista Rd · (619) 202-8668
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1767 Oro Vista Rd, San Diego, CA 92154
Nestor

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 249 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,765

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 776 sqft

Unit 214 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 776 sqft

Unit 193 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,835

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 776 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oro Vista Villas.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
oven
range
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Our community is located in a wonderful neighborhood surrounded by parks, shopping and entertainment. Retreat and relax in the comfort of your home after a long day. Living in San Diego is the best place to enhance your lifestyle with an exciting night out around town! Enjoy the inviting ambiance of your new apartment home at Oro Vista Villas. Choose from one of our three creative and spacious floor plans elegantly designed with you in mind. Oro Vista Villas apartment homes feature a private balcony or patio, gourmet electric kitchen, plush wall-to-wall carpeting and oversized walk-in closets in select units. Discover top-notch amenities and fantastic community features at Oro Vista Villas Apartments. Escape from the year-round sunshine by taking a cool and refreshing swim in our sparkling swimming pool. Entertain guests with a massive cookout in our barbeque and picnic area. Enjoy a quiet night unwinding in the hot tub. Visit our photo gallery now and you’ll see why Oro Vista Villas i

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply; Select Homes Only
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Oro Vista Villas have any available units?
Oro Vista Villas has 8 units available starting at $1,765 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does Oro Vista Villas have?
Some of Oro Vista Villas's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oro Vista Villas currently offering any rent specials?
Oro Vista Villas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Oro Vista Villas pet-friendly?
Yes, Oro Vista Villas is pet friendly.
Does Oro Vista Villas offer parking?
Yes, Oro Vista Villas offers parking.
Does Oro Vista Villas have units with washers and dryers?
No, Oro Vista Villas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Oro Vista Villas have a pool?
Yes, Oro Vista Villas has a pool.
Does Oro Vista Villas have accessible units?
Yes, Oro Vista Villas has accessible units.
Does Oro Vista Villas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Oro Vista Villas has units with dishwashers.
