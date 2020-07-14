All apartments in San Diego
Oliver Avenue II
Last updated July 4 2020 at 9:16 AM

Oliver Avenue II

2065 Oliver Ave · (619) 503-3253
Location

2065 Oliver Ave, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oliver Avenue II.

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
You're just a short walk away from the beaches and picnic areas in and around Crown Point when you live in this lovely apartment community. Centrally located to the best San Diego has to offer, these spacious 2 bedroom apartments have the added convenience of on-site parking and laundry facilities. Tropical landscape adorns the courtyard and makes a wonderful place to barbecue and enjoy the balmy beach climate.\nApartment interiors have recently been updated and offer ceiling fans, neutral tone carpet and vinyl, and a fully-equipped kitchen that includes a gas range, refrigerator and dishwasher.\n

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
deposit: $300 per cat
limit: 2 cat maximum
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Oliver Avenue II have any available units?
Oliver Avenue II doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does Oliver Avenue II have?
Some of Oliver Avenue II's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oliver Avenue II currently offering any rent specials?
Oliver Avenue II is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Oliver Avenue II pet-friendly?
Yes, Oliver Avenue II is pet friendly.
Does Oliver Avenue II offer parking?
Yes, Oliver Avenue II offers parking.
Does Oliver Avenue II have units with washers and dryers?
No, Oliver Avenue II does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Oliver Avenue II have a pool?
No, Oliver Avenue II does not have a pool.
Does Oliver Avenue II have accessible units?
No, Oliver Avenue II does not have accessible units.
Does Oliver Avenue II have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Oliver Avenue II has units with dishwashers.
