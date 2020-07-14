Oliver Avenue II

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed parking on-site laundry bbq/grill cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

You're just a short walk away from the beaches and picnic areas in and around Crown Point when you live in this lovely apartment community. Centrally located to the best San Diego has to offer, these spacious 2 bedroom apartments have the added convenience of on-site parking and laundry facilities. Tropical landscape adorns the courtyard and makes a wonderful place to barbecue and enjoy the balmy beach climate.

Apartment interiors have recently been updated and offer ceiling fans, neutral tone carpet and vinyl, and a fully-equipped kitchen that includes a gas range, refrigerator and dishwasher.

